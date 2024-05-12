Nemesis, Cryptic Fate electrify in ‘Louder Together’

Two renowned names in Bangladesh's music scene, Nemesis and Cryptic Fate, successfully captivated audiences with an electrifying collaboration yesterday (May 11) at the KIB Complex. The concert, titled "Louder Together: Cryptic Fate and Nemesis" fused rock and metal for yet another memorable night at Dhaka.

Arranged by music production studio Karkhana and backed by Berger, the event delivered dynamic stage performances by each band, ensuring ample time for audiences to soak in the night.