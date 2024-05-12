Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun May 12, 2024 05:06 PM
Last update on: Sun May 12, 2024 05:23 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Nemesis, Cryptic Fate electrify in ‘Louder Together’

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun May 12, 2024 05:06 PM Last update on: Sun May 12, 2024 05:23 PM
Nemesis, Cryptic Fate electrify in ‘Louder Together’
Photos: Khalad Bin Walid

Two renowned names in Bangladesh's music scene, Nemesis and Cryptic Fate, successfully captivated audiences with an electrifying collaboration yesterday (May 11) at the KIB Complex. The concert, titled "Louder Together: Cryptic Fate and Nemesis" fused rock and metal for yet another memorable night at Dhaka.

Arranged by music production studio Karkhana and backed by Berger, the event delivered dynamic stage performances by each band, ensuring ample time for audiences to soak in the night.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

 

Related topic:
Nemesiscryptic fateLouder Together: Cryptic Fate and Nemesis
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Cholo Bangladesh Concert’ marks striking impression

6m ago
Joy Bangla concert kicks off in ‘band land’

Joy Bangla Concert kicks off in ‘band land’

2m ago
Bassbaba Sumon of Arthohin

BAMBA-Channel i Band Music Fest 2022 rocks Army Stadium

1y ago

When the guitar weeps for a nation: Bangladeshi musicians unite to aid Gaza

5m ago
‘Shajgoj Female Fest 2022’ featuring Tahsan, Pritom, Sandhi in their female concert

‘Shajgoj Female Fest 2022’ to feature Tahsan, Pritom, Sandhi

1y ago
|রাজনীতি

‘আপনার জিহ্বা থাকবে না, ভালো হয়ে যান’ সংসদ সদস্যকে আ. লীগ নেতা

গতকাল শনিবার এক সভায় তিনি এই কথা বলেন

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

যুবলীগ নেতা জামাল উদ্দিন হত্যা: ৯ জনের মৃত্যুদণ্ড, ৯ জনের যাবজ্জীবন

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification