James, Partha Barua stand in solidarity with quota reform protest

The iconic musician James, known for his brevity, stands as one of the most celebrated figures in the country's band music industry. The singer usually avoids the limelight however, this time, he broke his silence, responding to the students' movement in his distinctive manner. Partha Barua from the band Souls also expressed his concerns on Facebook.

The students' peaceful reform movement took a drastic violent turn following police intervention. Numerous celebrities from the entertainment industry have voiced their support for the students both online and offline. However, for the first time, James and Partha have specifically addressed the situation, respectively.

In response to the attacks and killings of students, many individuals have turned their Facebook profile pictures and cover photos red in solidarity. James has now joined this movement.

Yesterday, the renowned Nagar Baul star James shared an image of Bangladesh's map set against a red background on Facebook. Posted at 5:07pm, the image garnered thousands of reactions from his social media followers.

On the same day, Partha Barua, the lead of Souls Band, took to Facebook to express his thoughts, writing, "I don't think we should stay silent any longer." His statement has so far received 22,000 reactions, over 3,300 comments, and shared 1,600 times.

Earlier, on Wednesday, heavy metal band Cryptic Fate made a bold statement on Facebook amid the quota reform movement, declaring that they will no longer perform at the Joy Bangla concert.

The band wrote, "Many have asked us, 'Will you perform at the Joy Bangla concert?' As a band that sings about patriotism, the Liberation War, and fighting against injustice, how can we now think of performing at the next Joy Bangla concert? Our answer is, 'No.'"

Rock band Nemesis officially announced the cancellation of their participation in the Joy Bangla concert too. In a heartfelt Facebook post, the band declared, "In light of the troubling events over the past two weeks, it's evident that we will never perform at a Joy Bangla concert again."

Similarly, hard rock band Arbovirus took to Facebook to voice their stance, emphatically stating that they, too, will not be performing at any future Joy Bangla concerts.