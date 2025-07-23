James to dedicate US concert proceeds to Milestone plane crash relief

Popular rock band Nagar Baul James has expressed deep sorrow and concern over the tragic accident at Milestone School and College. According to the organisers, a portion of the proceeds from one of their upcoming concerts will be allocated to support the families of those killed and injured in the incident.

Currently in the United States, James is scheduled to perform on July 25 in Philadelphia, the largest city in Pennsylvania. The concert is being organised by Riverine Entertainment. In a Facebook post, the organisers announced that part of the concert's proceeds will be donated directly to the families affected by the fatal plane crash at Milestone.

"Our hearts break for the lives lost and the students injured in the tragic plane crash in Dhaka. In this time of grief, we stand in solidarity with the people of our country. As a gesture of compassion, a portion of ticket sales from the 'Nagar Baul James Live in Philadelphia' concert will go directly towards supporting the affected students. Let us come together—not just for music, but for healing, unity, and the future of those who need us most right now."

Following the incident, James also posted a condolence message on his official Facebook account.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by this horrific tragedy. Our heartfelt condolences to the invaluable students of Milestone College whose bright futures were cut short by this accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured students and their families during this difficult time," wrote James.

He further expressed sincere gratitude to the Bangladesh Army, Fire Service, and all the rescue workers who responded swiftly and bravely to the situation.

In his message, the artiste also prayed for the departed souls, wished a speedy recovery for the injured, and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He reaffirmed that his team stands in solidarity with the students, teachers, and the entire Milestone College community.