Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jul 23, 2025 11:20 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 23, 2025 11:24 AM

Most Viewed

Music
Music

James to dedicate US concert proceeds to Milestone plane crash relief

Wed Jul 23, 2025 11:20 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 23, 2025 11:24 AM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jul 23, 2025 11:20 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 23, 2025 11:24 AM
James to dedicate US concert proceeds to Milestone plane crash relief
Photos: Collected

Popular rock band Nagar Baul James has expressed deep sorrow and concern over the tragic accident at Milestone School and College. According to the organisers, a portion of the proceeds from one of their upcoming concerts will be allocated to support the families of those killed and injured in the incident.

Currently in the United States, James is scheduled to perform on July 25 in Philadelphia, the largest city in Pennsylvania. The concert is being organised by Riverine Entertainment. In a Facebook post, the organisers announced that part of the concert's proceeds will be donated directly to the families affected by the fatal plane crash at Milestone.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Our hearts break for the lives lost and the students injured in the tragic plane crash in Dhaka. In this time of grief, we stand in solidarity with the people of our country. As a gesture of compassion, a portion of ticket sales from the 'Nagar Baul James Live in Philadelphia' concert will go directly towards supporting the affected students. Let us come together—not just for music, but for healing, unity, and the future of those who need us most right now."

Following the incident, James also posted a condolence message on his official Facebook account.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by this horrific tragedy. Our heartfelt condolences to the invaluable students of Milestone College whose bright futures were cut short by this accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured students and their families during this difficult time," wrote James.

He further expressed sincere gratitude to the Bangladesh Army, Fire Service, and all the rescue workers who responded swiftly and bravely to the situation.

In his message, the artiste also prayed for the departed souls, wished a speedy recovery for the injured, and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He reaffirmed that his team stands in solidarity with the students, teachers, and the entire Milestone College community.

Related topic:
JamesMilestone plane crashJames to dedicate US concert proceedsNagar Baul James
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

James to headline Youth Festival 2025 award ceremony

James to headline Youth Festival 2025 award ceremony

5m ago
James to perform in London, Zayed Khan to host the show

James to perform in London, Zayed Khan to host the show

1y ago
‘Rebuilding the Nation’ concert to celebrate the spirit of July Uprising

‘Rebuilding the Nation’ concert to celebrate the spirit of July Uprising

5m ago
‘Dhaka Retro’: A worthy getaway to the rebellious ‘90s

‘Dhaka Retro’: A worthy getaway to the rebellious ‘90s

8m ago
James denies political ban on 'Bangladesh' song amid rising rumours

James denies political ban on 'Bangladesh' song amid rising rumours

11m ago
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

‘সন্তানের এমন করুণ মৃত্যু আর কোনো বাবা-মাকে যেন দেখতে না হয়’

ঢাকার মতো জনবহুল শহরে বিমান বাহিনীর প্রশিক্ষণের অনুমতি না দেওয়ার জন্য সরকারের কাছে অনুরোধ জানান তিনি।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পোড়া শরীর নিয়ে নিজেই সাহায্যের জন্য ছুটছিল রোহান

১ ঘণ্টা আগে