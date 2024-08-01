TV & Film
TV & Film

Artistes unfazed by heavy rain, censorship: Demand justice for students

Photos: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed and Orchid Chakma

In a powerful show of solidarity with the nine-point demands of the anti-discrimination student movement, a diverse group of professionals from the fields of film, television, photography, theater, and media gathered for a protest rally. The demonstration took place from 11:15 am today at the Farmgate intersection in Dhaka.

During the rally, attendees were seen delivering their speeches despite the downpour, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to the cause. Their statements focused on demanding justice for the students killed in the quota reform protests, an end to mass arrests, and the cessation of legal actions against the protesters.

Photo: Orchid Chakma

The rally was a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice and reform in Bangladesh, highlighting the role of visual media professionals in amplifying the call for accountability and change.

Photo: Orchid Chakma

Calling themselves Drissho Madhyam Shilpi Shomaj (Visual Artistes Collective), comprising of professionals from the fields of film, photography, theater, journalism, and other visual media – the crew today posed a significant demonstration in support of the ongoing student protests against the violence in the 2024 quota reform movement initiated by the authorities, also the nationwide crackdown on students that has seen the arrest of thousands of students. Although the protest was scheduled to take place in front of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban at Manik Mia Avenue, they had to change their location to Indira Road. However, on the day, they had to move to the Farmgate intersection.

Photo: Orchid Chakma

In a powerful statement, the group declared, "We demand justice for all killings. End violence, mass arrests, and harassment." This call for action aligns with the students' nine-point demands, which have sparked widespread unrest and controversy across the country. The recent violence and mass arrests have ignited a firestorm of criticism and calls for accountability.

With slogans, including the famed "Ganatantra Mukti Pak, Swairachar Nipat Jak", placards, songs, and banners -- celebrities stood firm showing their staunch support for the protesters.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

The protest stands as a bold assertion of the artistes' commitment to justice and human rights. The demonstrators are not just reacting to the immediate incidents of violence, but are also making a broader demand for the protection of civil liberties and the rule of law.

The "Association of Visual Media Artists" has made it clear that their protest is not just a moment of solidarity but a call to action. They demand justice for the murders associated with the movement, an end to the violence perpetrated by state forces, the cessation of mass arrests and harassment, and the immediate release of detained students.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Reflecting on the historical context, the group notes that the great liberation war was fought for a Bangladesh rooted in justice, equality, and human dignity. They remind the nation that these principles are enshrined in the constitution and must be upheld. "As citizens of this country, our constitutional right is to live in safety and receive fair treatment under the law," the statement asserts.

The protest has garnered significant attention, with the group urging media houses to cover the event. They had called on daily newspapers and electronic media to send correspondents and camera crews to document the demonstration, ensuring that the voices of the protesters are heard and their demands are spotlighted.

"Salute to the young ones who had to lose their lives to get justice," said Ashfaque Nipun during the demonstration. "They are true heroes. As for the media industry, I am sure that any losses occurred will be overcome if the state becomes more humane."

Azmeri Haque Badhan, Bangladesh's only actress to officially attend the Cannes Film Festival, said, "It could have been my daughter at the protest, she could have lost her life." The actress teared up as she was saying this. "Any state that kills its own people to assert power, cannot be a democracy. The government has to take responsibility for this."

