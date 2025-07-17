July 17, 2024: Grief turns into defiance

Protesters at Dhaka University held an absentee funeral on July 17, 2024, for those killed in the quota reform movement, with symbolic coffins wrapped in the national flag. Photo: File/Orchid Chakma

On the public holiday marking Ashura, Dhaka and other parts of the country witnessed unrelenting student protests, road and highway blockades, symbolic funeral prayers, coffin processions, and repeated clashes with police and pro-government activists.

Earlier in the day, students gathered outside Dhaka University's VC office, rejecting the hall closure and demanding justice for recent attacks and the killing of protesters. Police responded with sound grenades and tear gas. Similar protests and symbolic funeral prayers took place across other universities, including Jahangirnagar University, where students clashed with police throughout the day.

The Dhaka University campus remained tense throughout the day. From morning, heavy deployments of police, Rab, and BGB personnel with armoured vehicles were visible. As the coffin procession began, security forces launched a sudden assault, injuring at least 20 students, including several women, and 10 journalists. By 11:00pm, 35 more injured protesters were receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital from clashes in various parts of the capital.

At 2:00pm, students had planned to hold a funeral prayer and coffin procession at the base of the Raju Sculpture to mourn fellow students allegedly killed by police and Chhatra League attacks. Police blocked the prayer, which was later held in front of the VC's residence. As the procession began, officers launched a barrage of sound grenades and tear gas, dispersing the students. Protesters regrouped near Surya Sen Hall, triggering another hour-long clash. Police stationed themselves near the VC's residence, while students took position near Surya Sen Hall. The students retaliated with stones. By 5:30pm, they had retreated into the dorms.

At one point, Associate Professor Saiful Haque of the Mass Communication and Journalism Department intervened and urged police to stop firing tear gas, which they did. Students then moved towards Nilkhet, where police again launched tear gas. In response, protesters hurled bricks. They eventually dispersed into smaller groups, remaining on the campus periphery.

At 9:45pm, a fresh round of clashes erupted, starting in front of DU's Bangabandhu Tower and spreading to the Central Shaheed Minar, Dhaka Medical College Hospital, and Chankharpul. After about half an hour of confrontation, protesters moved towards Old Dhaka.

Although many students left their dorms by evening, several reported being harassed and assaulted by Chhatra League members near Shahbagh.

Activists of the ruling party held funeral prayers under the banner of freedom fighters, students, and the public at the National Museum premises. Afterward, they remained there.

Protesters leaving through Shahbagh were reportedly subjected to phone checks and beatings. Between 3:00pm and 3:30pm, at least three students were beaten, two of whom were rescued by police.

Despite the violence, many students—particularly women—stayed in their dormitories, declaring they would not leave without justice.

Meanwhile, university teachers retrieved two detained students from Shahbagh Police Station. Around 1:00pm, a group of teachers staged a silent march to the station and secured their release. Later, a "Teachers' Assembly Against Repression" was held at the base of Aparajeyo Bangla. Dr. Rushad Faridi of the Economics Department stated that police had coerced one student into a video confession admitting involvement in a movement to topple the government—evidence, he said, of growing state repression.

In Shonir Akhra, the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway remained blocked all day. By evening, protesters clashed with police and engaged in running attacks. The clashes continued late into the night. Protesters reportedly set fire to the toll plaza of the Hanif Flyover. Demonstrators controlled the area from Jatrabari to Signboard, with police and Rab deployed in large numbers. Traffic on the flyover came to a halt.

Six people, including a two-year-old child, were wounded by shotgun pellets and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, according to the hospital's police outpost.

The Chittagong University authorities announced the indefinite closure of the university. Female students were asked to vacate by 6:00pm today, and male students by 10:00pm.

On a day meant for mourning, students across Bangladesh turned grief into defiance. Facing grenades, arrests, and state violence, they marched not just for quota reform—but for justice, dignity, and the right to shape the nation's future without fear.