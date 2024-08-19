Shawarma and solidarity: How Dhaka’s restaurants supported student heroes

Bangladesh recently underwent a seismic shift, a transformation that resonated deeply within the nation's collective consciousness. The recent student protests ignited a fervent spirit among the youth, defying every odd imaginable and eventually igniting a flame that illuminated a path towards a brighter future. In the wake of these demonstrations, a new landscape emerged, one characterised by the absence of law enforcement which could result in potential chaos. Yet, defying expectations, a different narrative unfolded.

Instead of descending into disorder, the streets of Dhaka witnessed an extraordinary occurrence. The students who had stood united in their demands transformed into impromptu traffic controllers, their unwavering determination guiding the city's vehicular flow. Undeterred by the relentless sun or the capricious rain, they navigated the traffic with a resilience that inspired awe. In this crucible of adversity, a profound sense of camaraderie emerged, a testament to the indomitable spirit of Bangladesh's youth.

Amidst this extraordinary display of civic responsibility, a beacon of support emerged in the form of hotels and restaurants. Beloved food ventures of Dhaka and other major cities, demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the nation's youth by offering complimentary food and beverages to students. Far from a calculated marketing ploy or a strategic attempt to boost sales, this gesture was a heartfelt acknowledgement of the immense sacrifices made by our brave young bunch.

For breakfast, lunch, drinks, snacks, or dinner, restaurants took it upon themselves to deliver food to the traffic points closest to them. This practical approach not only boosted the morale of students but also ensured that those on the frontlines of this unprecedented situation could replenish their strength and continue their endeavours. An immensely significant act of kindness, this was a symbol of unity and solidarity that resonated deeply with the nation.

Beirut, a Lebanese cuisine restaurant located in Banani, put together a meal consisting of their authentic Lebanese shawarma, hand-cut fries and water. Faizur R Faiz, General Manager of Beirut shares this experience with great fondness. Inspired by what the students had achieved it was not only the management and staff but also their team from Lebanon who went out for the food distribution. According to Faiz, the evening was an experience that cannot be explained in words.

Recalling interaction with students he said, "Despite the language barrier between our Lebanese team and students, they had no problem communicating with each other. The message was clear. We were one with them, and here to celebrate their efforts."

Restaurants like Khana's, Chamichi and Street Oven — which are generally quite popular among the younger crowd — also exemplified the power of compassion but giving complimentary meals and drinks at various locations in the city. In truth, their actions serve as a reminder of the profound influence that businesses can wield when they align their values with the aspirations of their community.

As we move forward with the lessons learned during these extraordinary times, these are some of the restaurants whose contributions will not be forgotten. As we strive to paint a new picture of the nation and build a new future — one of unity and empathy, supporting each other in this group has to be the cornerstone of our society. By fostering a culture of compassion and collaboration, we can create a Bangladesh where the dreams and aspirations of every young person are nurtured and realised.