Govt waives tuition fees for students injured during mass uprising

Over 500 patients, all of whom were injured during the recent mass uprising, receiving treatment in government and private hospitals according to DGHS. Some are students, others blue-collar workers many of whom have lost their eyesight and even their limbs. The photo was taken at DMCH during the protests. File photo: Star

The interim government has decided to waive tuition fees of students injured during the mass uprising from the secondary level and above.

The Ministry of Education issued a notification in this regard today.

Injured students of all government and non-government schools, colleges, madrasas, technical institutions and universities will be entitled to the waiver, according to the notification. It will be applicable for students at the secondary level and above.

The injured students will apply to the head of their respective educational institutions along with medical documents, and the educational institution authorities will immediately take measures to waive tuition fees of the students after verifying the applications, it added.

The notification also said the decision to waive tuition fees of the injured student will be effective for from their current stage of education to their studies at the university level. All the concerned educational institutions will take necessary steps to implement this decision immediately.