Rainy day cravings? Brisket and Bistro has you covered

On a rainy afternoon, one usually manifests a craving for red meat with lots of carbs. Why? Well, it's one of those questions in life that will go unanswered, which is why my buddy, Shovy, and I went on to douse the hunger. Despite it continuously raining during the day, we found a business called Briskets and Bistros that meets our demands. Brisket and Bistro is the ideal place to go if you're looking for a delicious meat experience in Dhaka. Located in the centre of Dhanmondi, this little bistro offers a variety of delectable cuisine that will leave you wanting more. It mixes the elegance of a fine-dining steakhouse with the charm of a casual restaurant.

Photo: Shovy Zimran

Atef Ahmed Bin Jafar, one of the visionary owners of Brisket and Bistro, shared their inspiration behind this gastronomic gem. "We didn't want a full-fledged steakhouse, hence the name Brisket and Bistro," Atef explained. This dedication to steaks is evident in every bite, whether you're savouring the succulent Ossobuco steak with mushroom rice or the delectable Briskets with smoked lemon rice.

Photo: Shovy Zimran

The Research and Development process at Brisket and Bistro is meticulous and customer-focused. "We tried a lot of items, cuisines, presentations, and combinations to really solidify our menu options and give people the best possible dining experience. We made it sustainable and locally palatable and maintained a fine balance between common and uncommon dishes," Atef said. The interior design reflects this ethos, with a rustic yet inviting ambience that makes every visit a warm and enjoyable experience.

Photo: Shovy Zimran

The passion for bringing a dedicated steakhouse to South Dhaka, especially Dhanmondi, stemmed from their extensive experience in the restaurant business. "We have had partners in the restaurant business for quite some time. They have excelled in other fine dining cuisines, and we felt a gap for a proper steakhouse," Atef shared. There is something for everyone in this gap, with cuisines ranging from expensive steaks to affordable alternatives. Their meatballs and mashed potatoes, which have a local touch, and are modelled after IKEA's Swedish meatballs, are particularly noteworthy. It's not surprising that this dish shot to fame so fast.

Photo: Shovy Zimran

While Brisket and Bistro strive to maintain the authenticity of their dishes, they also tweak them to suit local palates. "We tweak our dishes to appease the local taste buds. But we try to be as honest with the dish as much as possible. Some dishes we have kept authentic, for example, our chicken schnitzel, as Bangladeshis love the foreign taste," Atef said. This delicate balance of authenticity and local adaptation sets Brisket and Bistro apart.

Photo: Shovy Zimran

The commitment to quality is paramount; it all starts with the ingredients. "It depends on the menu, and we want to source as locally as possible as it will always be the freshest, and it makes sense for perishable produce. Some ingredients for the flavour are imported from abroad," Atef noted. This blend of local and imported ingredients ensures that every dish is fresh and flavourful.

Photo: Shovy Zimran

Looking ahead, Brisket and Bistro is set to elevate the dining experience even further with innovative future plans. This is sure to make our audience feel excited and eager to return for a new and unique dining experience.

Photo: Shovy Zimran

So, whether you're diving into the rich flavours of the Ossobuco steak with mushroom rice, enjoying the perfectly smoked Briskets with smoked lemon rice, or relishing the comfort of meatballs and mashed potatoes, Brisket and Bistro promises a dining experience that's both satisfying and memorable.