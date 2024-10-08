2 months of interim govt: Hopes still persist

The interim government had taken oath two months ago with overwhelming public support and amid almost equally unrealistic expectations. While much of that support still remains, there are questions about its performance, which although largely premature do have genuine grounds. What might have been dismissed as initial jitters of a new government and an inexperienced cabinet appears to have become a consistent pattern due to the incumbent's inability to decide on key issues.

Despite repeated reassurances, the incumbent has not been able to fully revive the morale of law enforcers. Giving temporary magistracy powers to the military did not solve the problem. In the meantime, there have been persistent protests among garment workers, several flare-ups in the hills with Bengalis clashing with the indigenous, alarming rise of radicals and a string of extremely brutal instances of lynchings.

As the chief adviser had rightly identified as his top priority during the initial days in office, law and order still remains a concern to a large extent. The lingering unrest in the RMG sector appears to have finally ebbed but the law enforcers need to ensure that it does not rekindle. At the same time, it seems to be escaping the incumbents that the sudden, and alarmingly visible, rise of extremist elements require special attention and need to be handled with resolve.

Almost on the brink of a major collapse, the financial sector has fared significantly better by dint of timely decisions, able stewardship and a clear show of resolve. The central bank was quick with measures to contain spiralling inflation and set up task forces to look into the health of the banks. A white paper on the state of the economy is also well on its way.

While there are still calls for stronger decisive actions towards recovering bad loans and syphoned funds, there is fairly a large consensus that it is heading in the right direction. Rising remittance and a spree of pledges from international lenders and partners have been reassuring in the face of a chronic foreign currency crunch that has beleaguered Bangladesh for more than a year now.

This international commitment to come to the aid of Bangladesh has only been bolstered by Muhammad Yunus' spectacularly successful visit to New York at the UN General Assembly. It was evident from the warmth with which he was greeted and embraced by the global leaders that he enjoyed their admiration and also that the interim government he leads is globally endorsed, as much as it is at home.

However, as far as the bilateral relations with Bangladesh's most important neighbour, India, is concerned it remains a work in progress. Bangladesh needs to send clear definitive message about its vision which must be based on a win-win scenario. The anti-Awami League sentiments seem to have transpired into an anti-India mindset at home, which was further complicated by Indian extremists, the home minister's remarks and the Indian media's coverage of the events in Bangladesh. Both sides need to come out of the haze and clarify their path forward, which may be rough at times but not necessarily divergent.

In the two months that the incumbent has been running Bangladesh, strong doubts have surfaced questioning the efficacy of the cabinet itself. While some advisers remain active, many are perceived to be largely absent in the field. This is further compounded by the fact that many advisers are burdened with too many portfolios outside their expertise.

As such, the chief adviser would do well to keep in mind that his tenure is expected to be limited, in which he is expected to achieve much, which requires a highly efficient council of advisers. Unfortunately, that is clearly not the case with several of the advisers. The head of the interim government may be well advised to brush aside his hesitation, if he has any, and initiate a reshuffle to inject the cabinet with energy and dynamism that it visibly lacks.

That the system needs to be thoroughly cleansed of the ills left behind by the despotic regime of 15 years is not in doubt. But in its bid to purge the government machinery of Awami League's enablers, the incumbents are appointing loyalists from the opposing political camp almost as a rule, which may be perceived as blatant partisanship. Elevation and appointment of those hounded by the previous regime risks tilting the system far into the other end of the political spectrum instead of making it neutral and professional. Further, it will only raise doubts about the incumbent's intentions when Hasina-led regime's prosecution for crimes against humanity is entrusted to loyalists and defenders of a party which was accused of far worse crimes during the Liberation War.

The reforms that have been on the government's agenda still firmly remain there except that committee heads have been named. These crucial reforms that will eventually determine the tenure of the government have still not begun in earnest while the incumbents plead for patience. The prevailing acquiescence, on the part of political parties as well as the general public, will not last too long without decisive action or visible progress.

Discussions and consultations with political quarters is quite visibly not as inclusive as was promised. A temporary ostracization of some parties may well be expedient. However, in doing so, the interim regime may end up ignoring a large section of the voters.

Two months on, the interim government continues to embody the aspirations of the people, who remain hopeful of its success. Notwithstanding the government's shortcomings, the people are still convinced about the unique opportunity ahead of the nation and continue to entrust the man at the helm with confidence and conviction.