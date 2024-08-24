For the students of Bangladesh

Magic boys and girls of Bangladesh, I love you.

Your brave hearts and your unified voice,

A distinctive bell that rocks the stars above.

Magic boys and girls of Bangladesh, your beautiful minds,

Your daring footprints on the page of history,

Echo the spirit of Abu Sayed—boundless bravery.

Magic boys and girls of Bangladesh,

Your voice carries the outline of caged souls.

Freedom of speech: gagged mouths, batons, and bullet rains.

Magic boys and girls of Bangladesh,

The souls of the martyrs walk with you, assertive in death.

Your blood shines like fluid gold on the streets of Bengal.

Magic boys and girls of Bangladesh,

Amidst mad dogs' barks and chase, you walk with heads high.

Your unified voice for justice is a gigantic cry.

Magic boys and girls of Bangladesh,

Under the clouds of flame and fire, you are ploughing

The dark land and sowing the seeds of a bright future.

No boundaries can contain you; no dogs can stop you.

You are the power, you are the designer, you are the lighthouse

For future magic boys and girls of Bangladesh. You are my Bangladesh!

Dilruba Z. Ara is the author of internationally acclaimed novels A List of Offences and Blame in addition to a collection of stories titled Detached Belonging. Her novels, stories, translated work, and poetry serve as touchstones for scholars worldwide while her visual art adds a multifaceted view into the depths of her creative soul. She is multilingual and adept in writing three languages, with her works published internationally. Currently residing in Sweden, Ara imparts her expertise in both Swedish and English.