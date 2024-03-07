Joy Bangla Concert lights up Chattogram skies for the first time

The Joy Bangla Concert, conducted to honour the historic March 7 speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, took place outside Dhaka for the first time today (March 7) evening.

The concert took place at M A Aziz Stadium in Chattogram and it featured performances by renowned bands including Artcell, Cryptic Fate, Nemesis, Chirkutt, Meghdol, Lalon, AvoidRafa, as well as Chattogram's own Teerondaz and Karnival.

During the event, a vibrant video presentation of the historic March 7, 1971, speech by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was showcased, and his impact words echoed with the youth once again.

As the speech concluded, the sky lit up with a spectacular fireworks display. The concert, celebrating March 7, began at 3:00pm with Teerondaz taking the stage and performing popular songs. Following that, Karnival, Meghdol, AvoidRafa, Nemesis, Chirkutt, then Lalon enthralled the audience with their respective compositions until 7:30pm.

The illumination of the sky with the display of fireworks compelled everyone to join in and chant "Joi Bangla!", "Joi Bangla!" in unison. Simultaneously, the stadium dazzled with flashing lights synchronised with music.

Notably, AvoidRafa deliberately chose National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's song "Mora Jhonjar Moto Uddam" as their opening performance which was also the song broadcast at Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra to inspire Freedom Fighters.

The Joy Bangla Concert, previously hosted seven times at the Army Stadium in Dhaka, made its debut in Chattogram this time. Organised by Young Bangla, the youth platform of the Center for Research and Information (CRI), this concert aims to bridge the gap between the current generation and the historic significance of this day in the country.