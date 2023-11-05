Kabir Suman arrives in Dhaka today

Renowned Bengali singer Kabir Suman has touched down in Dhaka for a much-anticipated four-day trip, bringing joy to his dedicated fans in Bangladesh. The announcement of his arrival was made by the musician himself on his Facebook page earlier today, where he disclosed his purpose for the visit– a four-day Bangla Kheyal workshop.

Photo: Collected

Kabir Suman's visit has sparked excitement amongst his admirers, who have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness the iconic singer perform his Bangla melodies live. Many fans have expressed their enthusiasm and anticipation upon hearing the news. However, not all have received a response from the singer, leaving some hopeful for an opportunity to interact with their idol during his stay in Dhaka.

In a previous visit to Bangladesh last July, Kabir Suman was asked whether he preferred singing in India or Bangladesh. He recounted, "I have come to Bangladesh after 13 years. A few days ago, I went to an event in Kolkata. Throughout the event, only the phone rang, and people talked. No one disrespected me when I sang in Bangladesh. No phone calls disturbed me, and there were no controversies. So, whenever Bangladesh invites me, I will come."

Kabir Suman's connection with his Bangladeshi audience is strong, and his visits are cherished by his fans. Last year, in celebration of the 30th anniversary of his popular album "Tomake Chai", a three-day solo concert titled, "Sumaner Gaan", was organised, underscoring his enduring popularity and the special place he holds in the hearts of Bengali music enthusiasts.

