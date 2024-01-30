I assure you, I will recover soon: Kabir Suman

Eminent singer-composer Kabir Suman, who was admitted to a hospital in West Bengal, with respiratory problems, has urged his admirers and wellwishers to not worry about him.

The immensely popular and acclaimed musician has posted a heartfelt message on his official social media handle from his hospital bed that read, "I have been hospitalised in Kolkata due to respiratory issues. I assure you, I will recover soon, so please do not worry."

The 74-year-old artist is presently under medical care in the Woodburn ward of Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial (SSKM) Hospital, a state-run facility in West Bengal. Dr Soumitra Ghosh, the head of the hospital's medicine department, confirmed the informed as the supervisor of the treatment of the patient.

Dr Ghosh mentioned that Kabir Suman was admitted late last night with symptoms of fever and shortness of breath. Upon admission, his oxygen level was at 90, prompting immediate administration of oxygen support and other necessary medications.

To rule out a potential COVID-19 infection, an RT-PCR test was conducted, and fortunately, the results came back negative.

A two-member team under Dr Arunava Sengupta was formed to treat Suman, a hospital official said, adding, that a CT scan, X-ray of his chest, and other requisite blood tests would be conducted on the singer.

It's worth noting that Kabir Suman recently visited Dhaka and participated in the Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF). Some of his most popular albums include "Tomake Chai" and "Bose Aanko".

In the political arena, Kabir Suman held the position of a Member of Parliament in the 15th Lok Sabha, representing the Jadavpur constituency in South Kolkata. He was elected as a candidate of the Trinamool Congress, the ruling party in West Bengal, and served in this capacity from 2009 to 2014.