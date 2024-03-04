Kabir Suman declines further ‘modern’ music performances, will continue with ‘kheyal’

Popular musician Kabir Suman has announced the conclusion of his modern music performances, as conveyed through a social media post yesterday. However, he expressed his desire to continue regular performances focusing on Bangla kheyal.

In his Facebook post, Kabir Suman stated, "The upcoming event that I will be organising will be the last modern music performance of mine, which will consist of half Bangla kheyal and the remaining modern Bangla songs."

The announcement marks a significant shift in Kabir Suman's musical career, as he intends to dedicate his time to Bangla kheyal performances henceforth. He emphasised his preference for Bangla kheyal over modern music, indicating a personal inclination towards the genre.

Kabir Suman has been an influential figure in the Bengali music industry, known for his contributions to modern Bangla music. However, his decision to step away from modern music performances reflects a desire for a change in artistic direction.

Prior to this decision, Kabir Suman conducted a four-day workshop on Bangla kheyal in Dhaka in November 2023. He had previously visited Dhaka in October 2022, where he participated in an event commemorating the 30th anniversary of the release of his album "Tomake Chai". The album, which marked a significant departure from traditional Bengali music, was released in 1992.

As part of the celebration titled "30 Years of Tomake Chai," Kabir Suman participated in a music event in Dhaka, showcasing his repertoire of songs from the album.