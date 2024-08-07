Music
Kabir Suman pays tribute to Bangladesh's student movement

Photos: Star and Collected

Kabir Suman has been a steadfast supporter of the students' movement in Bangladesh from the very start. He has consistently backed their demands.

Following Sheikh Hasina's departure from the role of Prime Minister on Monday (August 5), celebrations erupted among students and citizens nationwide. This day marked the hope for a new Bangladesh, with the joy of newfound freedom spreading across the country.

During this period, the musician expressed his joy from across the border. He dedicated a song to the new Bangladesh. In a Facebook post, Suman wrote, "Good morning, new Bangladesh. Long live the revolution." He also sang a song titled, "Muktir Ei Alo, Bangladesh Jalalo"

Here's the translation of Suman's poem:

 

"It's been a long time since I've cried,

Or pondered deeply.

I haven't felt this awake in ages.

This is Bangladesh,

The fall of dictatorship.

Who doused this fire?

I want to live again,

Emerging from death's ashes.

Bengali is life itself,

This light of freedom,

Shining on Bangladesh.

This battle is a song of liberation."

Upon hearing Kabir Suman's song, his fans showered him with praise.

Interestingly, numerous celebrities from West Bengal are closely following the student movement in Bangladesh. They've commented on the students' actions following Sheikh Hasina's resignation as Prime Minister. Now, his music has added a new dimension to the movement.

Bangladesh's student movementquota reform movement 2024Kabir SumanSheikh HasinaMuktir Ei Alo, Bangladesh Jalalo
push notification