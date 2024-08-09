Interim government’s omission of artistes: Mamo calls it 'shameful'

Renowned actress Zakia Bari Mamo, like many other prominent figures in the Bangladeshi entertainment industry, has played a visible role in the recent mass uprising that led to the formation of the interim government. The actress announced her resignation from Actors' Equity Bangladesh, expressing her solidarity with the students involved in the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement on August 4.

Mamo, along with her colleagues, consistently supported the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, even joining the protests in the streets.

On the evening of August 8, a new interim government was formed from that movement, led by Chief Advisor Dr. Muhammad Yunus and supported by 16 advisors.. The advisory team includes prominent figures from various sectors, including former Bangladesh Bank governor Salehuddin Ahmed, Dhaka University law professor Asif Nazrul, and rights activist Adilur Rahman, among others. However, no cultural personality was included in the panel.

This omission did not go unnoticed by Mamo, who expressed her dismay even before the government's oath-taking ceremony. "There's no one from the arts or literature in the country's new interim government... Is this the consequence of past deeds? Or have we become spineless? Shame!!!" she lamented. Her reaction has sparked significant discussion within the cultural community, with many questioning why artists were excluded from the formation of a new Bangladesh.

While some believe that at least one representative from the arts should have been included, others echo Mamo's sentiments, suggesting that the exclusion might partly be the fault of the artists themselves.

In contrast, Azmeri Haque Badhan, another prominent artist who was deeply involved in the movement, expressed her satisfaction with the interim government. The actress shared the entire list of advisors publicly but also issued a stern reminder to the government: regardless of who holds power, criticism of their decisions must not be silenced. Badhon emphasized that criticism of the interim government will continue, just as it did with the recently ousted Awami League government.

It's worth noting that both Badhon and Mamo began their media careers through a beauty contest in 2006 and have since progressed in parallel through TV dramas, films, and OTT platforms.