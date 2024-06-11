BTV to air four special dramas this upcoming Eid

Bangladesh Television (BTV) has arranged for a line-up of special programs for Eid, similar to other satellite channels in the country. In celebration of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, BTV will hence present three exclusive drama serials and a four-episode series.

The drama "Modhujatra", written by Nuruddin Jahangir and directed by Ruma Akhter, will be broadcast first on Eid day, after the Bangla News at 8pm. Its cast includes Manoj Pramanik, Nawba, Mohammad Bari, Ziaul Hasan Kislu, Akhtari Begum, M A Salam, Upoma, Urmi, Mizanur Rahman, Shyamoli, Imran, Gazi Rokon, Fahmida Sharmin, and many others.

Ruma shared insights about the story of the play "Modhujatra" stating, "The plot follows Minu, a university graduate, and her love, Mohit. One morning, they head to Kamalapur by CNG to travel by train there, but Mohit misses it due to a fare dispute. A thief then snatches his phone. Minu tries to jump off the train but is stopped by passengers. The drama unfolds between Minu's train journey and Mohit's troubles outside."

On the second day of Eid, following the 8pm Bangla News, the drama "Abiram Devdas", written by Badrul Anam Soud and directed by Al Mamun, will be aired. The play features a cast including Shazu Khadem, Zakia Bari Mamo, Ahsan Habib Nasim, Hillol Sarkar, and Saiful Alam Shamim, among others.

It portrays the story of Didar, whose life undergoes a dramatic transformation after watching the movie "Devdas". He feels the character so intensely that he begins to identify himself as Devdas, and even changes his name to Devdas in an affidavit. Wholly embracing the new persona, he starts sporting like Devdas and kicks off a journey to find Paru in every house in the village. Eventually, he encounters a girl named Paru, whom he believes to be his Paru, only to discover that she is married. The fate of Devdas is revealed at the end of the drama.

On the third day of Eid, after the Bangla News at 8pm, the drama "Prayashchitta" will be broadcast. This drama, penned by Sujat Shimul and directed by Monirul Hasan, features an impressive ensemble cast, including Mamunur Rashid, Wahida Mollick Jolly, Nadia Ahmed, Noore Alam Nayan, Shahed Sharif Khan, Samia Nahi, Kazi Raju, Masud Rana Mithu, and many others.

In this drama, Zafar Ali, an influential chairman of Rahmatpur village, amasses considerable wealth through abuse of power, looting, and usurpation. His pride and arrogance put a strain on his relationships with his wife, son, and daughter. Determined to buy the biggest cow in the village for Qurbani Eid, he engages in various dishonest preparations. His tyranny incites anger and resentment among the villagers. One night, Zafar Ali falls ill after experiencing a terrifying nightmare. This prompts him to seek atonement by returning the stolen properties and symbolically sacrificing his inner beast first.

In addition to three standalone dramas, the serial drama "Char Murti", written by Raisul Islam Anik and directed by Al Mamun, will be aired daily from the day before Eid until the third day at 5:30pm. The series stars Ahsan Habib Nasim, Intekhab Dinar, Shazu Khadem, Rawnak Hasan, and Rukaiya Jahan Chamak in leading roles.

"Char Murti" tells the story of childhood friends Kabir, Milan, and Joseph, who lost their hearing during a game. Their deafness complicates their romantic lives. Kabir falls for Romana, whose supportive brother is also hard of hearing. The friends visit Romana's home to propose to her, but a misunderstanding arises due to communication issues, jeopardising the proposal. Romana must navigate these challenges with those three friends in this comedy-drama.