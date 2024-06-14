Hanif Sanket's 'Bebohar Bibhrat' to air on Eid day

An Eid-ul-Azha special drama directed by the renowned "Ityadi" host and producer Hanif Sanket, "Bebohar Bibhrat", will be broadcast on ATN Bangla at 8:50pm on Eid day.

Hanif Sanket's productions always garner a great deal of attention from viewers, largely because of his reputation for delivering quality content.

Each year, he brings to life two special dramas during the Eid festivities, with them carrying a strong social message. Sanket has assured that, like always, this year's drama will offer a distinctive taste and diversity. The title itself hints at its exceptional nature.

The drama unfolds in a garment manufacturing company, among security guards, supervisors, and their wives. In the middle of a newlywed security guard and his wife enjoying their lives in marital bliss, things take a sudden turn and turn their lives upside down, leading to a chain of events that threatens their relationship.

The drama's opening song hits home with its message: "Shob Kichu Tei Ache Re Bhai Bhalo-Mondo Dik, Bhalo Dik Ta Bujhle Pore Shokol Kaaj Ee Thik" (Every situation has its positive and negative sides, but if you look on the bright side, everything turns out alright).

This beautiful piece is written by Mohammad Rafiquzzaman, composed by Hanif Sanket, with music arranged by Mehedi, and voiced by Ayon Chakladar.

"Bebohar Bibhrat" features an ensemble cast, with Intekhab Dinar, Shommo Jyoti, Meghla Shuhashini Tupur, Aynun Nahar Putul, and Nazrul Islam taking on various roles.