‘Ityadi’s’ first-ever 'zero audiences' episode to re-air tomorrow

Photo: Collected

When we think of "Ityadi", we typically envision a bustling hall filled with audiences reveling in the skits, performances, and hosting by Hanif Sanket. However, when COVID-19 hit the country, the situation shifted, compelling the makers to film an episode sans an audience.

However, the audience-free episode is set to be re-aired tomorrow following the 8pm Bangla news bulletin on BTV. This episode was filmed at the Metrorail Line-6 depot in Diabari, Uttara, Dhaka, on July 16, 2021. 

The episode featured a special performance by renowned singer Sabina Yasmin. Additionally, there was another musical performance by Tosiba, with Mahmud Hasan providing the rap part of the song.

There are also three informative reports on the history, progress, technical aspects and facilities of Metrorail. There is also a report on an engineer of Baraigram upazila of Natore, whose story will inspire the youth. The "Foreign Report" section will showcase the history of the Olympic Stadium in Greece from about 3,000 years ago to the present.

Eid special 'Ityadi': Bridging past and present marriage traditions through dance
Eid special 'Ityadi': Bridging past and present marriage traditions through dance

In addition to its usual segments, "Ityadi" will also feature numerous episodes covering various contemporary events. These sketches will delve into topics such as the historical and current practices of bride searching, unanswered questions, the influence of technology on children, fostering a technological-free environment, and more. 

Related topic:
Ityadizero audienceHanif Sanket
