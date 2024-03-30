Eid special 'Ityadi': Bridging past and present marriage traditions through dance

Eid celebration remains incomplete without the enchanting charm of "Ityadi," consistently delivering fresh and distinctive skits and dance performances.

"Ityadi" stands out as a programme where dance transcends conventional boundaries, exploring thematic narratives rather than sticking to traditional formats. This year, it ventures into the fusion of bygone eras with contemporary themes.

Photo:, Courtesy

In line with this innovative approach, the spotlight shines on the merging of past and present traditions of marriage through a dance performance. The dynamic duo of Shibli Mohammad and Shamim Ara Nipa, supported by over 150 dancers and actors, will bring this vision to life.

The musical composition for the dance has been crafted by Akash Mahmud. As customary, the Eid special edition of "Ityadi" will be simulcast on BTV and BTV World on the second day of Eid, following the 8pm Bangla news bulletin. The show is written, directed and presented by Hanif Sanket.