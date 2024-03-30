TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Mar 30, 2024 02:47 PM
Last update on: Sat Mar 30, 2024 02:55 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Eid special 'Ityadi': Bridging past and present marriage traditions through dance

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Mar 30, 2024 02:47 PM Last update on: Sat Mar 30, 2024 02:55 PM
Eid special 'Ityadi': Bridging past and present marriage traditions through dance
Photo: Courtesy

Eid celebration remains incomplete without the enchanting charm of "Ityadi," consistently delivering fresh and distinctive skits and dance performances.

"Ityadi" stands out as a programme where dance transcends conventional boundaries, exploring thematic narratives rather than sticking to traditional formats. This year, it ventures into the fusion of bygone eras with contemporary themes.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Eid special 'Ityadi': Bridging past and present marriage traditions through dance
Photo:, Courtesy

In line with this innovative approach, the spotlight shines on the merging of past and present traditions of marriage through a dance performance. The dynamic duo of Shibli Mohammad and Shamim Ara Nipa, supported by over 150 dancers and actors, will bring this vision to life.

Ityadi
Read more

'Ityadi' maintains Eid tradition with star-studded episode

The musical composition for the dance has been crafted by Akash Mahmud. As customary, the Eid special edition of "Ityadi" will be simulcast on BTV and BTV World on the second day of Eid, following the 8pm Bangla news bulletin. The show is written, directed and presented by Hanif Sanket.

Related topic:
ItyadiEid-ul-Fitr 2024Shibli MohammadShamim Ara Nipa
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

In fond memory of a pioneer in dance, Golam Mostofa Khan

Shibli-Nipa to charm audiences again

Shibli-Nipa to charm audiences again

Call to Extend Eid-ul-Fitr Vacation for Travelers

Extend Eid vacation by 2 days: Jatri Kalyan Samity

3d ago
I went to my mother’s grave and cried: Shibli Mohammad on Ekushey Padak honour

I went to my mother’s grave and cried: Shibli Mohammad on Ekushey Padak honour

2w ago
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

গ্যাস সংকটে অকার্যকর ১৬৩১ কোটি টাকা ব্যয়ের কম্প্রেসার স্টেশন

ব্যয়ের বেশিরভাগই ঋণ হিসেবে নেওয়া হয়েছে এশীয় উন্নয়ন ব্যাংক (এডিবি) থেকে।

৪৬ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

যারা পণ্য বর্জন করতে বলে, তাদের রান্না ঘর-ড্রেসিং রুম-শোবার ঘরে ভারত: কাদের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification