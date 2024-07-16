‘Ityadi’ highlights Sherpur’s heritage from Garo Hills

The recent episode of the widely known magazine show "Ityadi" has been shot in Sherpur, with the production team setting up the stage inside the picturesque Madhutila Eco Park in Garo Hills. This year's episode is scheduled to be recorded there on July 16.

The episode will feature Sherpur's rich history, traditions, and numerous archaeological sites. Additionally, there will be segments on various memorials from the Liberation War and profiles of notable personalities from the area.

Every episode of "Ityadi" is thoughtfully created to adhere to the core theme of the show, spotlighting modern issues to provide viewers with a fresh and varied experience in each topic. This instalment is no exception, featuring an impressive array of different elements and remarkable features.

Hanif Sanket consistently takes on the roles of writer, director, and presenter for "Ityadi", with production handled by Fagun Audio Vision.