Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated across country

The holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of the Muslims, is being celebrated today across the country with due fervour and solemnity.

The main congregation of Eid-ul-Fitr was held at 8:30am at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises in the capital.

As many as 35,000 Muslims were scheduled to offer Eid prayers at the Eidgah maidan at the main pandal, said a press release issued earlier.

Thousands were also seen to offer prayers outside it.

Eid congregation Baitul Mukarram. Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Five Eid jamaats (congregation) are being held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

The first jamaat was held at 7:00am while the last one is scheduled at 10:45am.

Our photojournalist from the spot reported that a sea of people stretched from the High Court premises to Shikkha Bhaban and from Baitul Mukarram National Mosque to Paltan.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin offered the Eid prayers along with thousands of people from all walks of life at the National Eidgah, reports BSS.

Photo: Prabir Das/Star