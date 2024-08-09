The architects of new Bangladesh are its guardians: Ashfaque Nipun

The visionaries are dreaming anew, much like the everyday citizens of the nation. However, they share concerns about the unrest and chaos that have erupted across the country following the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation. Filmmaker Ashfaque Nipun shared his reflections on this matter with Prothom Alo.

He stated, "The Awami League government, which proudly claimed to have created 'Digital Bangladesh,' could never have imagined how quickly the photos and videos of the ungraspable attacks on their student wing would spread like wildfire across social media."

Ashfaque Nipun mentioned that the previous government's brutal actions failed to break the students' spirit, adding, "Citizens who had endured unfathomable injustices joined the movement too. The entire nation essentially refused to let go of July until their one-point demand—Hasina's resignation—was met. Hence it took July 36 (August 5) for all of us to finally and collectively sigh with huge relief."

He further added, "Families living near the main roads offered bottles of cold water to those marching towards Shahbagh in the scorching heat—a remarkable display of solidarity! In an extraordinary gesture, rickshaw pullers near Shahbagh and the press club refused to charge students for rides, calling their employers to say, 'Today, I'm serving the students.'"

"Regardless of religion, caste, or age, everyone came together to support the students' cause. Against this united front, was there any chance for the dictator, steeped in corruption, to hold on to power? Fearing the mass mobilisation to besiege Ganabhaban and topple her regime, Sheikh Hasina fled the country, avoiding any trial. The students' victory was finally secured. That afternoon, Shahbagh transformed into a sea of people—miles upon miles filled with nothing but the crowd, celebrating their victory."

The director proudly exclaimed, "All this to say that the united power of the revolutionary beckoning students will resist any action that endangers the nation. Any political party that comes to power in future elections must remember that the architects of a hopefully secular, socialist, and compassionate state are vigilant and watching from the sidelines. Proceed with caution!"

Moreover, minority properties were targeted, and police stations were looted, overshadowing a significant victory. However, students quickly mobilised, forming groups to protect temples and vulnerable sites. They also cleaned up the chaos from the parliament and returned stolen items, showing remarkable responsibility.

"No political group has stepped up to clean the country in this way. Even the political parties that have benefited from this movement have not taken the initiative to clear the streets or manage traffic. This is because this student movement is truly unique—Bangladesh has never seen anything like it before," Ashfaque Nipun pointed out.

"The #ReformBangladesh movement didn't just stay confined to social media; the new generation took their cause to the streets. They cannot be intimidated, forced back home, or silenced by opposing views. They are the true guardians of the nation, ready to prevent any action that could harm it," the director concluded.