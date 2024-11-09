Shawon flies high

Marking a decade in showbiz, Sayed Zaman Shawon has captivated audiences across television, OTT platforms, and the big screens. Known for his acclaimed roles in Mabrur Rashid Bannah's "Brothers" series, Shihab Shaheen's "August 14", Ashfaque Nipun's "Sabrina", and Golam Sohrab Dodul's "Mobaroknama", Shawon's adaptability shines through each project. Since stepping into the industry in 2014, the UIU graduate has balanced his role as a cabin crew member with Biman Bangladesh, alongside a thriving acting career, making him a multifaceted talent.

Despite his busy schedule, Shawon took time to visit The Daily Star for an exclusive photoshoot. Over a cup of coffee, he shared insights into his career and offered a glimpse into his recently released film "36-24-36", along with much more.

How does it feel to return to the silver screen? Could you tell us more about your recent project?

It feels ecstatic! I made my silver screen debut in 2019 with Niamul Mukta's "Kathbirali", and the experience of working on a film is truly unique; I still vividly remember those shooting days. As for Rezaur Rahman's "36-24-36", which released yesterday, it's a refreshing dramedy (a mix of drama and comedy). I believe it will be a stress reliever for audiences, especially now, after everything the country has been through in recent months.

The glamorous setting of the destination wedding in the film is sure to be a treat for the audience's eyes. Additionally, they'll get to enjoy fun sneak peeks of the kind of moments we usually experience at the weddings of our cousins or friends.

'36-24-36' was initially planned for an OTT premiere, but had a theatrical release instead. Do you think the audience will get the same cinematic experience?

"36-24-36" was crafted as a full-length feature film. Although initially labelled as a web-film due to its targeted platform, it lacks nothing in cinematic craftsmanship or storytelling for a theatrical release. Audiences will see this for themselves and will enjoy a unique experience on the big screen. Hopefully, they'll be able to connect with the characters played by me, Dighi (Prarthana Fardin Dighi), and Kaarina (Kaarina Kaisar), finding reflections of themselves or people they've encountered in life.

The title '36-24-36' reflects a stereotypical notion of the "ideal" hourglass figure for women. What message does the film intend to convey about this stereotype?

The film's title is meant to challenge this stereotype. Whether it's about body positivity, body shaming, or any similar stigmas, the plot questions these societal mindsets. In a nutshell, it's about breaking barriers. To know the rest, you have to go to the theatre and watch it yourself!

What, according to you, are your remarkable projects so far? What kind of plot attracts you the most?

I would say that TV series "Brothers", silver screen project "Kathbirali", and web-series "August 14" are standout projects for me.

I look for life-oriented stories and roles I can truly believe in. Scripts with unnecessary violence, abusive language, or misrepresentation of relationships turn me off. Regardless of the medium, I seek out meaningful stories and roles.

You dubbed for the Korean drama 'Mr Queen', how was the experience?

It was an entirely new experience for me, and I would say it was a schooling for me. Vocal acting is crucial in dubbing, as there's no room for facial expressions on screen. That said, Korean is vastly different from our language. While listening to Korean dialogues, the actors' expressions match the nuances of their language. In this case, although the English subtitles carry a similar essence, delivering the same emotion in Bengali was a real challenge. However, I tried to make it as relatable as possible.

After this experience, my voice modulation improved significantly, and many directors have praised my progress.

You are balancing two professions at a time, does it stress you?

Not at all. If you ask me, I'm living my life to the fullest. With my passion for traveling, I get to explore new places regularly and then dive back into acting. I consider myself blessed to be in a profession that aligns with my hobbies.