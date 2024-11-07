Dighi on her latest projects and the industry slowdown

Actress Prarthana Fardin Dighi, who entered the big screen as a child artiste, has made quite a name for herself. Her early performances in several films earned her praise and three National Film Awards as a child artiste before she later transitioned into a lead actress.

Dighi's debut as a heroine came in 2021 with the film "Tumi Acho Tumi Nei." Since then, she's appeared in several other films, gaining popularity along the way.

With a few upcoming projects in hand, she says, "This Friday, my latest film will be released. I need to dedicate a lot of time to its promotion, but it's been tough to get everything in order."

"'36-24-36' was initially planned for an OTT release. However, after previewing the film, everyone agreed that it should hit theatres first. The general consensus was that it had all the ingredients for a commercial hit. I feel the same," Dighi shared.

"The title and story itself are cinematic. Whenever I've mentioned the name to anyone, I've seen instant curiosity in their eyes. After hearing the story, many said, 'Oh, I know this story!' These are events that happen around us all the time. I've worked on several commercial films, so I know what the audience craves—a bit of drama, romance, and comedy. Our film has all three, so I believe the decision to release it in theatres is the right one."

The exact number of theatres where "36-24-36" will screen hasn't been finalised yet, but Dighi revealed it will be shown in nearly all multiplexes.

"From what I've heard, the multiplexes are the primary target, and that goal has been met. Now, single-screen theatres are also showing interest. By Thursday afternoon, I'll know exactly how many single screens will feature the film, but I can say for sure the number won't be small."

Dighi has previously collaborated with the online platform Chorki. In 2022, she starred in Sumon Dhar's web film "Shesh Chithi" on Chorki. After a two-year break, she's back with "36-24-36," and talks are underway for a few more projects with the platform.

"I've always considered Chorki my family, and they've always treated me like one of their own. I'll have some exciting new projects with them to share soon," Dighi said.

In addition, she's been part of a web film "Hide and Seek," directed by Mahmudur Rahman Himi, under Deepto Play, alongside Tanzin Tisha and Ziaul Roshan.

Another film, "Jongli," directed by M Rahim, is also awaiting release. Apart from these, Dighi has a few scripts in hand and is planning to select one or two for her next project.

"There's a bit of a respite in work right now. It's not just me; many others are also facing the same situation. The interim government has just taken office, and it'll take some time for things to settle down. But I'm hopeful that by January, the industry will be buzzing again, and everyone will be back to their busy schedules," Dighi remarked.