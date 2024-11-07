I want to focus on small screen for now: Keya Payel

Keya Payel has quickly established herself as a popular face with her lively performances in TV dramas. Audiences have loved her on-screen chemistry with Tawsif, Apurbo, and Jovan. From comedic roles to emotional dramas, she has showcased her versatility across various genres. The actress has also ventured into modeling. At present, she is immersed in the filming of her new drama, "Ami Nah Amra", and with a packed schedule lined up for the coming month.

Just yesterday, she began shooting a one-hour drama directed by Rafat Mozumder Rinku, with Jovan as her co-star. Coincidentally, she wrapped up another one-hour drama with Jovan a few days prior, in which he also played her love interest.

Speaking about her new drama, Keya shared that it's a family piece designed to entertain while delivering an educational message. "I love dramas with a little bit of everything. This one will make you laugh and leave you with a valuable lesson," she said. "It's a complete package, and I'm sure audiences will enjoy it."

Keya and Jovan, a fan-favourite duo, have starred together in over 60 dramas, including "Shesh Bhalobasha", "Dekha Hobe Bondhu", "Prothom Premer Moto", and "Second Love", among others.

"Jovan bhai is always punctual and incredibly supportive. He is a down-to-earth and a wonderful person," she remarked. When asked if anything about him ever annoys her, she laughed, "There's nothing negative to say. He's a positive person and a talented actor—that's why we've worked together so often. The audiences have appreciated those projects as well."

For now, Keya's focus is on dramas rather than films or OTT projects. "I want to stay occupied with dramas. I have plans to film some special projects for Valentine's Day and the end of the year," she said. Discussing her career goals, she added, "Since the beginning, I've been dedicated to quality work, and I aim to continue delivering meaningful roles with strong stories."

Keya recently returned from a personal trip to London, describing it as "a wonderful time" full of new experiences. Now that the year is winding down, she's fully back in action. "After a brief break, shooting has begun in full swing again," she shared. "I've coordinated with several directors, and my schedule is set for the next month with exciting dramas ahead."

In her downtime, Keya makes it a point to review her own performances, even if she misses the original broadcast. "Watching my work helps me learn and improve," she noted. She also prepares thoroughly for each role, often studying her character at home. "I always make sure I'm well-prepared," she says.

Looking forward, Keya expressed her aspiration to create memorable work that resonates with audiences, saying, "My goal is to create lasting impressions with each role that will resonate with the audience."