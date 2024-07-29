Keya climbs the ranks on television

Within just 6 years of her career, small screen actress Keya Payel has become a household name. To date, she has appeared in over a hundred tele-fictions. Her on-screen chemistry with actors like Apurba, Farhan Ahmed Jovan, and Musfiq R Farhan is liked by the audience.

Due to the ongoing violence created during the quota protests, many television and film shootings were halted. Three projects featuring Keya Payel were also postponed. In a conversation with The Daily Star, she shared when she will join the shoots, upcoming ventures, and more.

Due to the ongoing turmoil, shoots were halted. When are you planning to rejoin the shoots?

Three of my projects were disrupted due to the ongoing turmoil in the country. I will join the shoots from July 31, with Vicky Zahed's projects and another will be directed by Mohon Ahmed. Both of the shoots will take place outside Dhaka.

In your entire career, you were not seen in more than one television series, why is that?

I was featured in only one television series, Joint Family. Although I got offers for serials, I wanted to focus more on tele-fictions and telefilms only. Working in both serial and one-hour fiction gets tough, thus I prefer to choose one-hour fiction over serials.

You did not appear in OTTs either.

Not that I didn't get offers, however, till now I haven't got a role that has intrigued me. I am waiting for such a story and character – since it really matters how you present yourself on your first outing in a platform. Thus, I am waiting for the perfect opportunity for an OTT debut.

Do you wish to work on the silver screens?

Which actress doesn't? Just a few days ago, I was offered a government-granted film, but the script wasn't up to par. For now, I will keep doing what's going well for me, and look to transition when I have the chance.

You've acted opposite the best that the television industry has to offer. Do you have a favourite co-star?

Funny you should ask, I recently calculated that since I debuted in 2018, I participated in more than 50 tele-fictions with Jovan. I was also in dozens of projects with Apurba bhai, Musfiq Farhan, Yash Rohan and Khairul Basar. To be honest, I enjoyed working with all of them, so I don't have a preference!

Do you watch your own tele-fictions?

I do. I try to watch whenever I get free time. However, I am very critical of my own self, to a fault! I often feel like I can do better, and I try to do that in my projects thereafter.

How do you like to spend your free time?

I love travelling! Whenever I get the opportunity, I pack my bags and go on a trip with the family. Going around the world, meeting new people really opens your eyes to a lot of things, and also tends to give inspiration for new portrayals or characters.