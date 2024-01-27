Fazlur Rahman Babu on acquiring new ventures

Fazlur Rahman Babu, a six-time National Film Award-winning actor, is currently shooting for a new film titled "Neelchakro", directed by Mithu Khan. Additionally, he will commence shooting for another film named "Rongona" next month.

The veteran actor mentioned about "Neelchakro" saying, "Audiences will see me in a different light in this film. Although it is a positive character, it holds a mysterious element."

Another film starring the actor, "Omar", directed by Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raz is set to be released next year.

Speaking about "Omar" Fazlur Rahman Babu expressed, "I hope when the audience will watch the film, they will appreciate it. I have worked with director Raz in television dramas before; this is my first film with him. The effort to do well is within him. I would request the audience to watch the film on the big screens for a better experience."

Although he began his acting career on the theatre stage, Fazlur Rahman Babu gradually became a regular face in TV dramas before making a name for himself in cinema. His remarkable performance in the film "Shankhonad" earned him widespread acclaim and secured his first National Film Award.

In the late '80s, Fazlur Rahman Babu portrayed the character Poran Majhi in the drama series on BTV, titled "Itikotha", directed by Mamunur Rashid. Reflecting on the success of the series, Babu mentioned, "'Itikotha' was a highly successful drama, gaining widespread popularity. At that time, everyone used to call me 'Poran da.' Some even addressed me as Poran Majhi. It played a significant role in my career."

Fazlur Rahman Babu shared, "After working in 'Itikotha', I went on to act in several more dramas directed by Mamunur Rashid. These dramas have also played significant roles in my acting career, leaving a memorable impact. I have been able to connect closely with the audience through these productions."

Having regularly performed on stage for an extended period, Fazlur Rahman Babu reflected on the experience, stating, "Through stage, I've come to understand that I've won the hearts of the audience on the theatre stage. Besides, working with the renowned theatre troupe Aranyak Natyadal has been a continuous responsibility for me over the years."

Apart from acting, Fazlur Rahman Babu has also gained recognition as a singer in the country's music industry. His soulful renditions have received praise. Following his notable performances, he contributed to several songs in Humayun Ahmed's final film, "Ghetuputro Komola".

When asked whether he prefers being known as an actor or a singer, Babu stated, "I am an actor. I prefer to be identified as a performing artiste because I have dedicated over 40 years to acting. I practice regularly and consider myself an actor. Singing is something I do occasionally.

Sharing his philosophy as an actor, Fazlur Rahman Babu said, "I want to remain associated with good projects, I aim to work in films that can be watched with the family."

The actor concluded, "I can take on numerous projects irrespective of their qualities, however by doing so I don't want to compromise with my commitments!"