Bonna Mirza revives on stage

While Bonna Mirza is widely recognised for her roles in cinema and television, her roots in theatre remain a defining aspect of her career. Despite being a prominent figure in the film and TV industry, Bonna frequently graces the stage, captivating audiences with her acting prowess.

Since initiating her career in theatre during childhood, Bonna recently gained acclaim for her lead role in the solo play "Paro", directed by Masum Reza. In an exclusive interview with The Daily Star, Bonna shares her insights, plans, and aspirations regarding her theatrical journey.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Having resided in New York, USA, for the past seven months, Bonna returned to her home country specifically for the play. Additionally, she is participating as a panelist at the 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF). The success of "Paro" with two consecutive shows at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on January 23 and 24 has left Bonna elated and fulfilled as an actor.

When asked about the disparity between stage and screen performances, Bonna remarked, "Although the two differ in structure, they share more similarities than one might think. An actor should be versatile enough to perform regardless of the character or medium."

Acknowledging the collaborative nature of theatre, she emphasised its group dynamics, stating, "Theatre is a collective effort, involving a team of 30 to 40 individuals both on and off the stage. Solo performances, while personally satisfying, may limit the involvement of other talented performers within a troupe."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Reflecting on her theatrical journey, Bonna noted, "Working in theatre from a young age under various troupes has instilled in me the importance of teamwork and disciplined performances. Every aspect, from walking cohesively as a group to physical transformations based on characters, has contributed significantly to my growth as an actor."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Expressing the intensity of solo performances, Bonna shared, "Solo acts still evoke a sense of responsibility and accountability. The entire production seemingly rests on the shoulders of the solo performer, a daunting yet fulfilling challenge."

Praising the director Masum Reza, Bonna highlighted his brilliance, expressing gratitude for his role in creating "Paro" specifically for her. In addition to "Paro", Bonna Mirza has showcased her talent in plays such as "Jolbashor" and "Nityapuran" in the past.