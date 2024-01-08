Dhaka Int’l Film Festival: When and where to watch Bangladeshi films

The Dhaka International Film Festival can be named as one of the biggest film festivals in our country. It has been going on for over two decades and the 22nd edition is set to kick off on January 20 and will run until January 28.

The festival features a diverse array of films hailing from various corners of the globe. Attendees have the opportunity to enjoy these cinematic offerings free of charge at select venues. However, the highlight for the local audience remains the Bangladesh Panorama-Full Length category, showcasing carefully curated films from the country. Amongst them, one standout movie will be chosen for recognition and receive an award.

The first film in the Bangladesh Panorama-Full Length category will be "Mujib: The Making of a Nation," a compelling biopic chronicling the life of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Directed by Shyam Benegal and featuring Arifin Shuvoo in the role of Bangabandhu, the film is scheduled to be screened at the main auditorium of the National Museum on January 20 at 7:00pm.

Following this, on January 21 at 5:00pm, "Muntasir" will captivate audiences at the National Museum. Directed by Iffat Jahan Momo, the film stars Elina Shammi, Manoj Pramanik, and Shatabdi Wadud in pivotal roles.

"Barir Naam Shahana" is set to grace the same auditorium on January 23 at 7:00pm. Directed by Leesa Gazi, this internationally acclaimed film features Aanon Siddiqua as Dipa, alongside a stellar cast including Lutfur Rahman George, Iresh Zaker, Kazi Ruma, Kamrunnahar Munni, Mugdhota Morshed Wriddhi, Amirul Haque Chowdhury, Naila Azad, Arif Islam, Naimur Rahman Apon, and Jayanto Chattopadhyay in key roles.

Syeda Neegar Banu's poignant film, "Nona Pani" (Barren Waters), will be showcased on January 26 at 7:00pm in the main auditorium of the museum. Exploring the life story of the people in the Khulna region, the film stars Bilkis Banu, Kazi Rakibul Haque, Jayita Mahalanobish, and others.

Meanwhile, Manik Manobik's "Ajob Chele" will captivate audiences at the National Art Gallery of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on January 22 at 7:00pm starring Tauquir Ahmed, Rizwan Siddiqui, Sazu Khadem, and more, the film promises a captivating cinematic experience.

Imtiaz Hossain's movie, "Just a Joke Darling," is scheduled for screening at the same venue on January 23 at 5:00 pm. Following this, Walid Ahmed's "Megher Kopat" will grace the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) at 5:00pm on January 25. The film features Rakib Hossain Evon, Cindy Rolling, Zaman Saif, Afroza Momen, Razu Ahsan, Tonni, Rezaur Rahman Rizvi, Rehana Parvin Hashi, Borno, and others in significant roles.

On January 26, Hridi Huq's "1971 Shei Shob Din" will be showcased at the National Art Gallery at 5:00pm, starring Ferdous Ahmed, Shajal Noor, Tareen, Litu Anam, and Sanjida Preeti, amongst others.

The final evening of the festival will feature "Eti Chittra," directed by Raisul Islam Anik, at the same auditorium. This film stars Rakib Hossain Evon and Jannatul Ritu.

Pantho Prosadh's "Savitri" is scheduled for screening at the Shilpakala Academy's Music and Dance Center Auditorium on January 27 at 7:00pm. Nargis, Anant Hira, and Boishakhi Ghosh play important roles in this captivating movie.

In addition, Jaya Ahsan's "Fereshte," directed by Iranian filmmaker Morteza Atashzamzam, will be showcased in the Asian Film Competition segment at approximately 5:00pm on January 20.