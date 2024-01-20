Sharmila Tagore arrives in Dhaka

Yesterday, Sharmila Tagore arrived in Bangladesh to attend the 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival as the special guest in the programme.

The actress looked elegant in black kurti, as she was greeted by festival's Director Ahmed Mujtaba Jamal,amongst others at a renowned hotel. The hotel paid tribute to the actress by drawing a special sand work with her yesteryear image and with the words "The iconic Sharmila Tagore."

Photo: Taken from Facebook

Apart from being the special guest at today's inaugural programme, she will also be part of the esteemed jury of the Asian competition category and will select the winner.

Photo: Taken from Facebook

Joining Sharmila Tagore in the Asian competition section as judges are Russian producer Anna Shalashina, Chinese film expert and producer Dr Shi Chuan, Bangladeshi director Samia Zaman, and Thai director and producer Tom Waller.

Their responsibilities include evaluating films under various categories such as best movie, producer, actor, actress, screenwriter, and cinematographer within the Asian competition section of the Dhaka festival.

Sharmila Tagore stands as a legendary and evergreen actress in Bollywood, having embarked on her film journey at the age of 13 with the pivotal role of 'Aparna' in Satyajit Ray's classic, "Apur Sansar." With a career marked by continual success, she has graced remarkable films in various languages, encompassing Hindi and Bengali.

The 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) is set to captivate audiences with a stellar lineup of 252 films from 74 countries, including Bangladesh, today. The festival, organised by the Rainbow Film Society, will run from January 20 to 28, showcasing an array of international films at prominent venues across the capital.