19 Indian artistes including Sharmila Tagore to work in Bangladeshi film

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting granted permission to 19 Indian artistes to act in the Bangladeshi movie titled "Nalini." The Ministry has given their approval through a written notification on February 5. The film is under production by the Bangladeshi company Bashundhara Entertainment Company Limited.

Deputy Secretary (Additional Duty) of the Ministry of Broadcasting, Mohammed Saiful Islam, signed a letter announcing the approval for Indian artistes to take part in the filming of the movie "Nalini." Additionally, they are authorised to remit Rs 50 lakh as the first installment through a banking channel to India, covering a portion of the Rs 2 crore allocated for their remuneration and other expenses.

The movie will be directed by Ujjwal Chatterjee, who has directed films movies including "Kaal Ratri", "Escape from Taliban" and "Swabhoomi", amongst others.

As per the official notification from the ministry, the Indian artistes featured in the movie "Nalini" include Sharmila Tagore, Saiee Manjrekar, Paran Bandhopadhay, Mahesh Manjrekar, Victor Banerjee, Arjun Chakraborty, Seema Deshmukh, Lily Chakraborty, Badsha Maitra, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Tota Roy Choudhury, Samudranil, Subhajit Das, and Ranojoy Bishnu.

Dr. Tanima Bhattacharyya serves as the screenwriter while Sagorika Chatterjee is the scriptwriter for the film.

In addition to Indian artistes, Bangladeshi artistes will also feature in the film. However, the names of the Bangladeshi artists have not been finalised as of now.