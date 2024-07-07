TV & Film
Ritabhari Chakraborty undergoes emergency surgery

Photos: Collected

Indian actress Ritabhari Chakraborty, celebrated for her role in film "Fatafati", was urgently hospitalised for surgery on July 6. 

The actress, who had been grappling with persistent health issues and frequent bouts of illness during shoots, was admitted with severe symptoms including vomiting and dizziness. It was later confirmed that she had gallstones.

Following the surgery at a private hospital in Salt Lake, Ritabhari's condition is currently stable. She remains under 24-hour observation, with her mother, Satarupa Sanyal, and sister, Chitrangada, by her side. The final decision regarding her discharge is expected on Sunday.

Earlier in 2021, the actress experienced health complications and underwent surgery for a fistula.

Loko Natyadal honours 6 theatre luminaries with awards

