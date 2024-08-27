TV & Film
Ritabhari Chakraborty demands justice for sexual assault survivors in Tollywood

Photos: Collected

Bengali actor Ritabhari Chakraborty has come forward with bold accusations of sexual misconduct within West Bengal's entertainment industry. 

Without naming anyone specifically, Chakraborty called for exposing those responsible and urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to initiate an investigation akin to the Hema Commission, which recently shed light on similar issues in the Malayalam film industry.

In a Facebook post on Monday night, Chakraborty drew parallels between the sexual abuse cases reported by the Hema Commission and her own experiences, as well as those of other actresses in the Bengali film industry. 

"The Hema Commission report exposing sexual assaults in the Malayalam film industry has left me wondering why the Bengali film industry isn't taking similar steps. Many of the reports echo experiences I've had or ones that actresses I know have faced," she wrote.

Expressing her concerns over the industry's silence, she questioned the moral responsibility towards young actresses who enter the industry with dreams, only to be disillusioned by reality. "Do we have no responsibility towards the young actresses that come to the business with dreams and are made to believe this is nothing but a sugar-coated brothel?" she prodded.

Tagging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chakraborty urged her to take action: "@mamataofficial we want a similar investigation, report and reform."

Chakraborty further accused a section of industry insiders of predatory behaviour, calling for their unmasking. "The hero/producer/directors with filthy minds and behaviour continue to work among us without facing any consequences of their actions and are even seen holding candles for the Kar victim as if they think of women as anything better than flesh," she added.

"Let's all unmask these predators. I am calling my fellow actresses to stand against these monsters. I know you are scared of losing your part or never being cast in a project, as most of these men are influential. But how long do we stay quiet?" she asked.

"No, we don't want another case of rape or assault before we are finally taken seriously. Being in show business does not give any man the right to look at us as a commodity or their targets to satisfy their thirst for power or sex," she asserted.

Ritabhari Chakraborty is a well-known figure in the Bengali film industry, with roles in films such as "Chotushkone" (2014), "Once Upon a Time in Kolkata" (2014), "Bawal" (2015), and "Fatafati" (2022). Her statements come on the heels of similar allegations made by senior Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra, who recently accused a prominent Malayalam director of sexual misconduct.

Mitra, in a conversation with PTI, acknowledged that while she personally hadn't faced such misconduct in the Bengali film industry, she was aware of allegations against some directors in Tollygunge. 

She encouraged victims to speak out, despite the power and influence wielded by these individuals, stating, "I urge actresses who have faced such situations to speak up and not suffer in silence. Don't be afraid of the power and influence of such individuals. If a wrong has been committed against you, muster the courage to protest."

push notification