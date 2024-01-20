First look at ‘Flashback’s’ stars unveiled

Shobnom Yesmin Bubly, renowned for her acting in Bangladeshi films, is making her debut in Tollywood with the film "Flashback", directed by Rashed Raha. In this venture, Bubli shares the screen with actors Kaushik Ganguly and Saurav Das from Kolkata. The announcement was made a few days ago, and now their first look in the film has also been revealed.

According to the initial announcement, Bubly unveiled the first look poster of the film "Flashback" on Facebook on Friday afternoon. In the poster, she is featured alongside Kaushik Ganguly, without any trace of Saurav Das. Then again, a group photo shoot showcased Saurav and Bubly appearing in a rather charmed mood.

Meanwhile, Anandabazar Patrika provided a peek into the characters and storyline of "Flashback" in a report. According to it, Bubly, Kaushik, and Saurav's characters are named Shweta, Anjan, and DK, respectively.

It has been reported that Bubli flew to Kolkata on January 7 to commence shooting for the movie. Additionally, the shooting for the Kolkata segment has already been completed, and the subsequent filming is scheduled to take place in Dooars.

"Flashback" is composed within the backdrop of the hills, presenting a narrative set in that region. Director Rashed Raha describes it as a psychological thriller. The screenplay and dialogues for the movie are penned by Khairul Bashar Nirjhor. The film is produced by Narayan Chatterjee and Kazi Zafrin Moon.