Bubly advocates for unrestricted travel between Dhaka and Kolkata

Popular Bangladeshi actress Shabnam Bubly has made a plea for an easement in travel and visa restrictions from Bangladesh to India in a bid to ensure wider collaborative transnational film projects.

The actress commented on this matter on Sunday during a press conference in West Bengal, held to announce her new Tollywood film. The film, titled "Flashback", is directed by Rashed Raha while Khairul Bashar Nirjhor wrote the story, screenplay, and dialogue of the film.

While formally announcing the film before the media, the actress said, "We share the same language and culture, and ideologically, we are not that different. It takes only 30-40 minutes to reach Kolkata from Dhaka, but the hurdles that we face with visa and travel restrictions make it difficult for us actors to work simultaneously in two countries. However, I do understand that the existing rules and regulations with the visa proceedings are mandatory for all of us to abide by," said the actress.

"I am feeling very happy that the first film that I am doing this year is a Tollywood film. I am thrilled to be in this film, where I will be sharing the screen with Kaushik Ganguly and Saurav Das. People of Kolkata always showered me with love, and I think this project will be a special one for my audiences," the actress added.

Popular Tollywood actor Saurav Das expressed that he has high hopes for this special project and said, "I have shared the screen with Bangladeshi actresses before, but it is my first film with Bubly. Also, as the director and screenwriter of the film are Bangladeshi, we are experiencing a unique blend of languages. They are integrating our local diction, and we are theirs into the film, it seemed really interesting to me."

In the film, Kaushik Ganguly portrays the character of the film's protagonist, Anjan, a popular theatre actor who becomes a recluse. However, he does not shun acting as he acts in his real life now.

Saurav Das plays the character called DK, who is a vagabond. Shabnam Bubly portrays the character of Sweta, who is a film director. The three characters meet in a hilly area, and up until the climactic end, the story unfolds each of their journeys. The plot will show how life can be more thrilling than art in such a situation.