Tasnia Farin bags Most Promising Actress Award in Kolkata

Popular actress Tasnia Farin has successfully bagged an award from the prestigious West Bengal Film Journalists' Association (WBFJA) for her first film in West Bengal.

The actress was awarded the title Most Promising Actress of the year 2023, for her debut film in Tollywood, "Aaro Ek Prithibi", by the association in their annual award show, titled "Cinemar Somaborton" on Tuesday.

Ecstatic with the recognition, Farin expressed her gratitude on her social media account to the association and wrote, "Thank you West Bengal Film Journalists' Association for honouring me with the 'Most Promising Actress of 2023' for my first film 'Aaro Ek Prithibi'."

"Although I really wanted to be there, I couldn't be happier that my award was received by Atanu da, the director of the film. Thank you Atanu da for believing in me. Thank you Eskay Movies for going above and beyond to cast me in this. I'm very grateful for the honour," Farin said in the post.

Alongside Farin, another prominent Bangladeshi actress, Jaya Ahsan was nominated for the "Best Supporting Actress Award" at the show for her brilliant performance in the film "Ardhangini". However, legendary Indian actress Mamata Shankar received the award instead. Then again, Jaya bagged the award for Best Actress for her film "Binisutoy" at the WBFJA last year.

In "Aaro Ek Prithibi", Tasnia Farin plays the role of Protikkha, who is on a journey to find solace and shelter amidst her struggles. The Atanu Ghosh directorial film also features Kaushik Ganguly, Anindita Bose, and Shaheb Bhattacherjee, amongst others.