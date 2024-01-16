50 lucky winners to watch 'Oshomoy' with Tasnia Farin

To kick off the new year, Kajal Arefin Ome's directorial web-film, "Oshomoy", is poised to grace digital screens on January 18, streaming exclusively on the OTT platform Bongo. Starring Tasnia Farin in the central role, the film promises to offer a blend of comedic elements alongside an exploration of certain aspects of contemporary society.

As anticipation reaches its peak for "Oshomoy", the premiere show of the web-film is scheduled to unfold this evening at SKS Tower, Mohakhali branch. The premiere offers an exclusive experience for 50 lucky viewers, who will have the opportunity to watch the film with Tasnia Farin herself.

Director Kajal Arefin Ome is renowned for the success of "Bachelor Point". The latest film is expected to bring a fresh narrative, adding a new dimension to the director's already illustrious career.

Tasnia Farin, portraying a central character in the film, shared her enthusiasm about the project. She stated, "A fantastic web cinema based on an intriguing story, 'Oshomoy.' My character is also wonderful. I thank the producer for trusting me with this role. I hope the audience will enjoy it."

Kajal Arefin Ome provided insights into the film's thematic essence, revealing, "'Oshomoy' is a story of our time. It primarily showcases societal issues. We have presented what is not seen but needs to be shown! The story is crafted around some offbeat aspects of society, alongside comedy, addressing various issues prevalent in contemporary society."

The unveiled poster features actress Tasnia Farin seated atop a grand abandoned structure, surrounded by an ensemble cast includes Tariq Anam Khan, Monira Mithu, Iresh Zaker, Sharaf Ahmed Jibon, Runa Khan, Intekhab Dinar, Shahed Ali, Shashwat Datta, Shimul Sharma, Lamima Lam, Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed, Ziaul Hoque Polash, and others.