Tasnia Farin’s film ‘Fatima’ to premiere in Tehran's film fest

Popular actress Tasnia Farin's feature film, "Fatima", is going to have its world premiere at the prestigious International Fajr Film Festival.

The 42nd edition of the festival is going to take place between February 1 and 11 in Tehran, Iran.

The film, which is directed by Dhruba Hasan, centres on a woman's journey and struggles amidst the Liberation War of 1971. Along with Farin, the film features a star-studded cast, including musician Pantha Kanai, Yash Rohan, Manosh Bandyopadhyay, Tariq Anam Khan, Shatabdi Wadud, Shahed Ali, Aysha Monica, ABM Sumon, amongst others.

The shooting of the film began in 2017 and ended almost seven years later in 2023 due to several issues, including the Covid-19 pandemic and disruptions with production and budget allocation, informed the film's director, Dhruba.

The film has been nominated to compete at the "Eastern Vista" section of the prestigious festival.

"Actually, when I started the production of the film, Tasnia Farin was just a newcomer at that time. However, I could tap into the potential in her acting prowess, and that is why I decided to cast her as Fatima's lead. She did an excellent job. The film also features musician Pantha Kanai as another protagonist, and audiences would be amazed to see his brilliant performance," said Dhruba.

"Fatima" has also been nominated and competed at the Orlando Film Festival and Indie Gathering International Film Festival in the USA, informed the director.

Along with "Fatima", Jaya Ahsan's debut Iranian film, "Fereshte" is also going to compete in the festival.