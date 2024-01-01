TV & Film
Mon Jan 1, 2024 05:41 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 2, 2024 04:20 AM

Kajal Arefin Ome starts off the year with ‘Oshomoy’

Last update on: Tue Jan 2, 2024 04:20 AM
Oshomoy web film
Photo: Courtesy

Renowned for the acclaimed series "Bachelor Point," director Kajal Arefin Ome is making waves yet again as he steps into the realm of web films. To kick off the new year, Ome is set to unveil his debut web film titled "Oshomoy," promising a unique narrative for the audience. The film's first glimpse was shared on January 1, 2024, hinting at its impending release on the digital platform Bongo in the forthcoming month.

While Ome has primarily been associated with directing comedy dramas portraying household scenarios, "Oshomoy" seems to offer a blend of comedic elements alongside an exploration of certain aspects of contemporary society.

Kajal Arefin Ome's new web film

The unveiled poster features actress Tasnia Farin seated atop a grand abandoned structure, surrounded by an ensemble cast includes Tariq Anam Khan, Monira Mithu, Iresh Zaker, Sharaf Ahmed Jibon, Runa Khan, Intekhab Dinar, Shahed Ali, Shashwat Datta, Shimul Sharma, Lamima Lam, Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed, Ziaul Hoque Polash, and others.

The intriguing visual has already sparked considerable interest among viewers, hinting at a storyline that involves a collective journey or event.

Speaking about "Oshomoy," Kajal Arefin Ome expressed, "This film primarily aims to unveil society's show-off stories. The producer believes "Oshomoy" mirrors the tales of our time, aiming to shed light on various societal narratives."

Theatre to thrive in 2024?

Amidst his recent ventures, in 2023, Ome successfully produced four individual dramas and introduced the web series "Hotel Relax," with the latter gaining immense popularity as the most favored domestic content in Bongo.

 

