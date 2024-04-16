11-film Battle Royale: Who won?

Eid marks a prime season for the film industry. Cinemas capitalise on the holiday spirit by premiering a host of new releases designed to cater to families and film enthusiasts, looking to enjoy their leisure time.

This Eid-ul-Fitr, an astounding number of films–totalling 11– were released, offering a wide selection for movie-goers. Amongst them, the Shakib Khan starrer "Rajkumar" is predictably leading in earnings in its first week. Directed by Himel Ashraf, the film premiered in a record-breaking 127 cinemas and has been selling out in all multiplexes since its opening day. It is also performing strongly in single-screen theatres.

Already on its second day of release at Star Cineplex, the number of shows had increased from 13 to 17. The production company, Versatile Media, hopes to add even more shows next week.

Meanwhile, Sariful Razz stars in three films that have hit theatres. Amongst them are Gias Uddin Selim's "Kajol Rekha", Mishuk Moni's "Deyaler Desh", and Mostafa Kamal Raz's "Omar". According to the hall reports, "Omar" is leading in multiplexes. The film features Fazlur Rahman Babu, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Nasir Uddin Khan, and others. In the second position is the government-granted "Deyaler Desh". Performances by Bubly and Razz in the film are already being appreciated. The film might engage more audiences next week.

Gias Uddin Selim's "Kajol Rekha" is doing average business, as per hall reports. Those associated with the cinema have mentioned that it is expected to perform well next week. The film is based on the "Mymensingh Geetika", which is nearly 400 years old. Apart from Razz, the film features performances by Mondera Chakroborty, Iresh Zaker, Sadia Ayman, Abul Kamal Azad, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, and Khairul Basar, amongst others.

Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, the senior manager of media and marketing, Star Cineplex, told The Daily Star, "Amongst the three movies starring Sariful Razz, 'Omar' and 'Deyaler Desh' are doing quite well. Although 'Deyaler Desh' started with more shows, it has now been reduced. Let's see what happens next week."

In addition, the audience at the multiplex has been fairly receptive to the Jaaz Multimedia-produced film "Mona: Jinn-2". Featuring Suprobhat in the leading role, the film includes Tariq Anam Khan, Ahmed Rubel, Deepa Khandoker, and Mahmudul Hasan Mithu, amongst others.

One of the other released films "Lipstick", directed by Kamruzzaman Roman, starring Puja Chery and Ador Azad, has been praised by audiences who have watched it.

Bubly's other film, "Maya: The Love", was also released during the Eid festivities. Unfortunately, the film has not gained much attention since its release. One reason for this might be the limited number of theatres screening it. Directed by Jasim Uddin Jakir, the film also features Saimon Sadiq, Anisur Rahman Milon, and Roshan.

Moushumi, Omar Sani, and Zayed Khan starrer film "Sonar Char" was released in several multiplexes and single-screen theatres. However, the Jahid Hossain's directorial film is yet to make an impact amongst audiences. Additionally, two films were removed from Star Cineplex's screening list on the third day of Eid, and another was removed on the fifth day– totalling three Eid releases that were eliminated from Star Cineplex.

The list includes– "Green Card", directed by Kazi Hayat and starring Kazi Maruf, and the government-funded film "Ahare Jibon", directed by Chotku Ahmed. "Ahare Jibon", featuring Ferdous, Purnima, Suchorita, Misha Sawdagar, Kazi Hayat, Joy Chowdhury, and Moumita Mou, depicts life during Covid times. However, both movies are still being screened at Lion Cinemas.

The third movie to be removed from Star Cineplex is Fuad Chowdhury's directorial "Meghna Kanya". The film stars Qazi Nawshaba Ahmed, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Shatabdi Wadud, Samonty Das Shoumi, and Sajjad Hossain, amongst others.

Many involved in the film industry have expressed their opinions about the release of movies during Eid. Some argued that releasing 11 movies during Eid was not a good decision at all. It was a poor business decision to release more than four films during Eid. Some also criticised the release of three movies starring Sariful Razz during Eid, stating that it would have been better for the audience if only one of his movies was released during the festival.