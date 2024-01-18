Delighted to be paired opposite my childhood crush: Mondera

Mondera Chakroborty the leading lady in the film "Kajol Rekha", directed by Gias Uddin Selim, has commenced shooting for a new movie in this new year. Titled "Neelchakra", the actress is paired opposite Arifin Shuvoo in this upcoming Mithu Khan directorial film.

In regard to "Neelchakra", Mondera expressed, "Arifin Shuvoo is my childhood crush, and I am a big fan of his acting. The fact that I am now the heroine opposite someone I admired as a hero is delightful."

The actress also mentioned that working on the new movie will be a memorable experience in her acting career. She appreciates the director's cooperative nature, emphasising that the film is crafted with great care. "I believe 'Neelchakra' will turn out to be a good movie," she added.

In response to the question about Shuvoo's cooperation on the shooting set, Mondera stated that he is extremely cooperative. "I didn't even anticipate the extent of his dedication to teamwork and it meant a lot to me," she said highlighting the significance of receiving support from a fellow experienced artiste.

When asked about her feelings regarding acting in the movie "Neelchakra", Mondera responded with a smile, expressing, "I feel very good and I want to act in movies regularly. I aspire to be a significant part of the industry while also becoming a favourite amongst the audience."

Regarding her character, the actress shared, "The audience will see me as a Kathak dance artiste. The storyline of 'Neelchakra' is also excellent."

Responding to the question about the release date of the movie "Kajol Rekha", Mondera stated, "It is better if the director says it. I have faith in the director. He will release it at the most opportune time."

She also commented on the movie "Kajol Rekha", stating, "I played the titular role in the movie. This character is a dream come true for me. I believe 'Kajol Rekha' will be appreciated by viewers from all walks of life. I am happy with the acting. Additionally, working on a film like this with such an esteemed director will be a positive factor for my career."

In conclusion, Mandira expressed, "I have a passion for acting. I aspire to be a part of good movies. I believe that with a compelling story and a well-defined character, I can certainly deliver a commendable performance."