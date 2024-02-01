Release of Giasuddin Selim’s ‘Kajol Rekha’ to delay further?

The much-anticipated release of prominent director Giasuddin Selim's directorial, "Kajol Rekha", has reportedly been delayed further due to the team's plan to launch wider promotional activities.

The film, featuring, Sariful Islam Razz, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, and debutant Mondira Chakroborty as its leads, was scheduled to release on February 9. However, the film hasn't yet been submitted to the Chalachitra Projojok Poribeshok Samity to get approval for a release, according to sources.Regarding the issue, Gias Uddin Selim, stated, "Although we have completed the film's post-production, if we release it in February, we will get a very limited time for promotion. We will finalise the release date of the film once we are done with the promotional plans and their proper executions."

Hinting at an April release, the eminent director said, "The plot and essence of this film will align perfectly with Pohela Baishakh (Bengali New Year). We are making plans to release the film at a suitable time like that and so an official announcement will be made very soon."

When he was asked about their previous announcement of releasing the film on upcoming Valentine's Day, Gias Uddin Selim said, "Actually, if everything had been ready, I would have released the film on Valentine's Day. But there have been delays due to various reasons."

"There were issues with government funding, matters related to the ministry, and then there was the election issue. Now, we are waiting for the censor certificate. Adding to that, a lot of promotion is needed. In a country with so many people and so many events, it takes time to reach people. If we run an intensive promotion for a month, people will get to know about our film, and it will bid well for us. We are in the midst of this process, and we will see what happens," he said.

The "Swapnajaal" famed director began shooting "Kajol Rekha" in April 2022. The story of the film has been derived from Dinesh Chandra Sen's "Maimansingha Gitika", a collection of folk ballads from the region of Mymensingh, Bangladesh.

Shariful Raz, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Sahana Rahman Sumi, Sadia Ayman, Azad Abul Kalam, Iresh Zaker, Khairul Bashar, Rahmat Ali, and Gousul Alam Shaon amongst others will star in the film.