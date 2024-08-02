‘Possibly the most important painting my little princess has drawn’

Showing solidarity with the nine-point demands of the anti-discrimination student movement, a diverse assembly of professionals from the film, television, theatre, and media sectors gathered for a protest rally yesterday morning at the Capital's Farmgate intersection. Actress Rafiath Rashid Mithila was also present at the rally.

Ayra‘s painting

Mithila shared a painting by her daughter Ayra conveying a powerful message, she wrote in the caption, "Even the little ones have grown up. It's time for the grown-ups to gain some wisdom."

Later, West Bengal filmmaker Srijit Mukherji shared the same picture on his social handle expressing his feelings about it. The picture sends a clear message about the ongoing situation in Bangladesh — corpses bleeding out on the road while people are gathered around with banners stating such as "We want freedom", and "We want justice". One of them also contains the lines of the song "Mora Ekti Phul K Bachabo Bole Juddho Kori" in red ink.

Srijit and Mithila with their daughter Ayra.

Srijit expressed his heartfelt emotions after seeing his daughter's sketch. He wrote, "This is probably the most important picture created by my little princess." He added that he is as proud of his daughter Ayra as he is of Mithila and Tahsan.

Srijit with daughter Ayra

Meanwhile, the trailer for Srijit's new web-film "Shekhar Home" was released just yesterday. The film will premiere on Jio Cinema on August 14. Inspired by Sherlock Holmes, the film stars Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey in the lead roles.