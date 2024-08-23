Unity in crisis makes us stronger than ever: Mithila

Rafiath Rashid Mithila firmly believes that whenever one witnesses injustice, they should stand up against it. According to her, the more people who take a stand against wrongdoing, the more likely it is that positive change will occur.

"When I saw students being mistreated, I couldn't stay silent—I had to speak out," shared the actress, who gained widespread admiration and support when she joined the anti-discrimination student movement.

Even now, she continues to be embraced by the love and respect of many. Reflecting on this, she said, "The students were the heart of the movement—they deserve all the credit for any praise or love received. We were simply there to support them and stand by their side in whatever way we could."

She continued, "In the fight against discrimination, students united, setting aside differences in religion, race, or background, and took to the streets. That's exactly how it should be. We need to speak out against injustice wherever it occurs. Only then can we build a better nation."

"When people protest against injustice, we must stand in solidarity with them. Those who have lost a loved one are the ones who truly feel the depth of that pain and loss—a sorrow that lingers for a lifetime. Witnessing these tragic killings, I felt compelled to raise my voice out of a sense of basic human compassion," Mithila asserted.

When asked about her hopes for the future, the actress shared, "I wish for a future without injustice, where people feel secure in their lives, and power is not abused. I envision a country of true equality, where everyone has equal rights and opportunities."

Mithila also reflected on how people come together to support flood victims, regardless of religion or background. "This is the true essence of Bangladesh. I hope for a nation where equality prevails, and people support one another in times of need."

Several districts across the country are facing severe flooding, leaving millions stranded. When asked what should be done in such a situation, Mithila said, "I am doing what I can within my means. Whenever floods occur, I make an effort to contribute, and I'm doing the same now. It's heartening to see everyone, regardless of political affiliation or religion, coming together to help as much as possible. Unity in crisis makes us stronger than ever."

Regarding the flood victims, she added, "Many people, both domestically and internationally, are eager to donate funds for relief efforts. This aid must be used effectively. I am coordinating and verifying to ensure that the donations are properly allocated."

As the conversation came to a close, Mithila expressed her current emotional state, saying, "Right now, I'm not in the right emotional state to return to acting."