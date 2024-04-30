TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Apr 30, 2024 04:05 PM
Last update on: Tue Apr 30, 2024 04:12 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

‘Kajol Rekha’ to premiere in the US and Canada in May

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Apr 30, 2024 04:05 PM Last update on: Tue Apr 30, 2024 04:12 PM
‘Kajol Rekha’ to premiere in United States and Canada in May
Photpo: Collected

Gias Uddin Selim's latest cinematic venture, "Kajol Rekha" has been drawing widespread acclaim from audiences and cinema enthusiasts across various theatres in Bangladesh for the past three weeks. 

The director recently shared with The Daily Star that the trailer of "Kajol Rekha" premiered at Times Square yesterday. Early reactions from viewers at the location have been overwhelmingly positive, signalling a promotional campaign ahead of its release in the United States and Canada in May.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Expressing his delight, Selim stated, "The overwhelming praise for "Kajol Rekha" in our country is truly heartening. With each passing day, the demand from audiences is escalating. I anticipate it will receive equal adoration beyond our borders."

Read more

A cultural exchange: Dhaka’s finest actors thrive in Kolkata's film scene

Notably, "Kajol Rekha" features Mondera Chakroborty in the lead role, while joining them are seasoned actors Sariful Islam Razz, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Sadia Ayman, Iresh Zaker, Azad Abul Kalam, Sahana Rahman Sumi, Khairul Basar, and several others who contribute to the film's rich tapestry of performances.

 

Related topic:
Kajol RekhaGias Uddin SelimMondera ChakrobortySariful Islam RazzRafiath Rashid MithilaSadia AymanIresh ZakerAzad Abul KalamSahana Rahman SumiKhairul Basar
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Valentine’s Day concert to feature songs from film ‘Kajol Rekha’

2m ago

It brought tears to my eyes, seeing three of Razz’s posters: Pori Moni 

1y ago

New song from ‘Kajol Rekha’ out now

2m ago
Nationwide alternative screenings of 'Kajol Rekha' amidst Eid release

Nationwide alternative screenings of 'Kajol Rekha' amidst Eid release

1w ago
Delighted to be paired opposite my childhood crush: Mondera

Delighted to be paired opposite my childhood crush: Mondera

3m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

আনু মুহাম্মদ নিজে নিজেই হাঁটতে পারবেন, আশা চিকিৎসকদের

রোববার সকাল ৮টা থেকে দুপুর ১২টা পর্যন্ত চার ঘণ্টা আনু মুহাম্মদের পায়ের অস্ত্রোপচার হয়।

৪০ মিনিট আগে
|আবহাওয়া

আজ যশোরে মৌসুমের সর্বোচ্চ তাপমাত্রা ৪৩.৮ ডিগ্রি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification