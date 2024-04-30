‘Kajol Rekha’ to premiere in the US and Canada in May

Gias Uddin Selim's latest cinematic venture, "Kajol Rekha" has been drawing widespread acclaim from audiences and cinema enthusiasts across various theatres in Bangladesh for the past three weeks.

The director recently shared with The Daily Star that the trailer of "Kajol Rekha" premiered at Times Square yesterday. Early reactions from viewers at the location have been overwhelmingly positive, signalling a promotional campaign ahead of its release in the United States and Canada in May.

Expressing his delight, Selim stated, "The overwhelming praise for "Kajol Rekha" in our country is truly heartening. With each passing day, the demand from audiences is escalating. I anticipate it will receive equal adoration beyond our borders."

Notably, "Kajol Rekha" features Mondera Chakroborty in the lead role, while joining them are seasoned actors Sariful Islam Razz, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Sadia Ayman, Iresh Zaker, Azad Abul Kalam, Sahana Rahman Sumi, Khairul Basar, and several others who contribute to the film's rich tapestry of performances.