A cultural exchange: Dhaka’s finest actors thrive in Kolkata's film scene

Kolkata and Bangladesh have a long cultural lineage, with artistes of both countries sharing screens together transnationally. In recent times, several Bangladeshi artistes have been dominating the screens of Kolkata with their rising popularity in the cultural hub with their own merits.

Continuing this trend, numerous stars from Dhaka have ventured into Kolkata's film industry, enjoying remarkable success. Presently, four esteemed Bangladeshi artistes, namely Jaya Ahsan, Shakib Khan, Chanchal Chowdhury, and Tareen Jahan, are based in Kolkata for the shooting of their individual projects. Let's delve into the details of their ongoing endeavours in Kolkata.

Currently, prominent actress Jaya Ahsan is in Kolkata for the shooting of a new film, "Dear Ma", directed by acclaimed Indian filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

Jaya has given many great films to Kolkata audiences over the past decade. Last year, her film "Bhoot Pori" was released, and received much critical praise. Last year, she was also in the discussion for her brilliant portrayal in Kaushik Ganguly's directorial film "Ardhangini".

The actress is soon to start shooting for the film "Dear Ma", where she will play the lead role. Rehearsals are underway before shooting and it will be exciting and intense for the actress, she shared with The Daily Star.

Regarding the film, Jaya Ahsan said, "We will have to shoot the film amidst this intense heat. I will be acting in a new type of character for the first time in my career. Preparations for the final shooting are underway. I am rehearsing. I hope something good will happen."

Another prominent Bangladeshi television actress, Tareen Jahan, is also spending busy time there with a new movie. It is the first time for the acclaimed artiste, who is all set to make her debut in Indian Bengali cinema with the film "Eta Amader Golpo".

The Manasi Sinha directorial film will feature her as one of the protagonists. Regarding her time in Kolkata, Tareen said, "I am having a great time in Kolkata. Spending beautiful time with the audience and artistes. The story of the film is extraordinary and those who have seen it are praising it."

The actress, who has just been to the premiere show, said she is busy participating in promotional activities for her film in Kolkata.

Moreover, the immensely popular Bangladeshi stars Shakib Khan and Chanchal Chowdhury are also currently on set. They have been engrossed in shooting their highly anticipated collaboration, "Toofan", for the past four days.

Directed by Raihan Rafi, this film promises to showcase the two stars in a fresh light, sparking excitement and speculation amongst their fans about their joint venture.

The audience will be able to witness Shakib-Chanchal's storm in the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.