Bangladeshi actor Rahsaan Noor to work with Nutan’s granddaughter

Bangladeshi actor and filmmaker Rahsaan Noor is all set to work with the eminent Indian actress Nutan's granddaughter, Pranutan Bahl, for an upcoming romantic comedy film titled "Coco and Nut." The film will be crafted in both English and Hindi languages, reports deadline.

Indian film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news on his official Facebook account.

The movie revolves around an ambitious young woman, played by Bahl, who grapples with feelings of worthlessness while striving to salvage her marriage. In a turn of events, she finds solace and support from her know-it-all college sweetheart, portrayed by Noor, providing the much-needed uplift in her life.

Pranutan, who marked her acting debut in the Salman Khan-backed film "Notebook" in 2019, expressed her excitement about venturing into Hollywood with this romantic drama. The talented actress, who is the granddaughter of the legendary actor Nutan and the daughter of the esteemed actor couple Mohnish Bahl and Ekta Sohini, is eager to explore new horizons in her acting career.

The screenplay for the film is penned by Rahsaan and Raghav Murali, with additional contributions to the screenplay by Priyamvada Singh.

The production of "Coco & Nut" is scheduled to commence in Chicago from June, featuring a collaborative cast and crew from both the United States and India.

The film is being produced by Chad Shields of Hamilton Moving Pictures, along with Ranjith Rajasekharan and Raghav Murali. Co-financing the project are Rahsaan's Ziryab Films, Henry Leong's Macuverse, with Mashruk Zahid and Lasaly Changkachith serving as executive producers.