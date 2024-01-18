TV & Film
'Hubba' receives uncensored clearance in Bangladesh

Photo: Collected

Renowned Bangladeshi actor Mosharraf Karim's much-anticipated film, "Hubba" directed by Bratya Basu, has obtained uncensored clearance in Bangladesh, paving the way for its simultaneous release in both Kolkata and Bangladesh on January 19.

The importer of the film, Jaaz Multimedia, confirmed the news to The Daily Star, indicating the same-day release in Bangladesh.

"Hubba" revolves around the enigmatic character Hubba Shyamal, a central figure in the notorious criminal activities of Hugli, often referred to as Hugli's Dawood Ibrahim. The film is set against the backdrop of Hugli and dives into the intriguing world of crime led by Shyamal.

Mosharraf Karim, who plays Hubba in the film, expressed his excitement, stating, "I believe the audience will watch the film for two reasons– to experience 'Hubba' for the compelling narrative it presents and for the affection they have for me. This film will resonate with audiences from both Bengals, providing them with entertainment and instilling confidence in their work. My integrity, hard work, and hope are intertwined with this project."

Apart from Mosharraf Karim,  the movie features Indraneil Sengupta, Sraboni Das, and Soumik Haldar, amongst others.

push notification