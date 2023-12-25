Mosharraf Karim on the silver screen: Bangladeshi release imminent

Mosharraf Karim, who made his silver screen debut in Tollywood in 2021 with the film "Dictionary", directed by Bratya Basu, continues to explore new dimensions with his bold portrayal of the real-life Hooghly's dominant gangster, Hubba Shyamal, in his upcoming film "Hubba".

Social media has been buzzing with excitement from netizens expressing their anticipation for the film. Recognising the potential impact on Bangladeshi audiences, Jaaz Multimedia has taken on the responsibility of presenting "Hubba" in Bangladesh. The film is scheduled for release on January 19, 2024.

The recently released 2-minute 12-second trailer unveils Karim in a role that diverges from his previous portrayals, leaving audiences intrigued. Prior to the trailer launch, the film's production company teased the audience with a captivating poster on their Facebook page, featuring the tagline, "Hubba will tremble everyone!" Post-trailer release, director Bratya Basu echoed this sentiment, capturing the essence of the character Hubba, played by Bangladesh's Mosharraf Karim.

In the "Hubba" trailer, Karim's immersion into the character is evident through his compelling acting, expressive nuances, and impactful dialogue delivery, captivating the audience with a fresh and captivating performance.

Described as a blend of thriller and comedy, "Hubba" introduces Karim in an unprecedented gangster role, showcasing his versatility once again. The film, scheduled for release in Kolkata theatres on January 19, also features Indranil Sengupta, Shravani Das, and Soumik Haldar in pivotal roles.

Jaaz Multimedia, entrusted with the task of presenting "Hubba" in Bangladesh, is gearing up for a wide-scale release. As the countdown to the release date begins, Bangladeshi moviegoers are invited to be part of this cinematic event.